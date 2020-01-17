Early and absentee voting for the state’s presidential primary for the 2020 election starts for in-person voters Jan. 17.
There will be a 46-day early voting period, and on March 3, local polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The primary will assist in selecting each major party’s candidate for the 2020 election. The winner of each party’s March 3 primary election will be on the ballot in the November election.
Only the Republican and Democratic parties are participating in the primary this year. Each party will have its own ballot, and that ballot will have only that party’s candidates listed.
The chair of each political party submitted a list of candidates for the primary. An “uncommitted” option is only available for voters if requested by the party chair. Jennifer Carnahan, chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota, listed incumbent Donald J. Trump as the party’s only candidate with no uncommitted option.
Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, submitted 15 candidates and an uncommitted option. Candidates include Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Joseph Biden, Deval Patrick, Michael R. Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Marianne Williamson, John K. Delaney, Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard.
Only presidential candidates will appear on the ballot in this primary.
Early voting is not limited to those who can vote in person.
“A voter who cannot vote in person can request their ballot mailed to them. They can download the application on the [Brooklyn Park’s] website or they can visit MNVotes.org to request a ballot online or download the application too,” said Devin Montero, Brooklyn Park’s city clerk.
Brooklyn Park has its absentee voting office at its Water Treatment Plant office, 5100 Edinbrook Terrace. Early voting begins at this location Jan. 17 and will be open through March 2.
According to Brooklyn Center City Clerk Barb Suciu, absentee voting is available at Brooklyn Center’s City Hall, at 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., from Jan. 17 to Feb. 24. Absentee voting will move to Brooklyn Center’s Community Center, at the same address adjacent to City Hall, from Feb. 25 to March 2.
Both cities will have additional open hours Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The registered voter completes an absentee ballot application and give to the election staff to begin the process. If a voter is not registered, they can register with a driver’s license with a current address in their precinct or with a photo ID along with a utility bill, plus there other options to register to vote if they do not have those items. They can visit MNvotes.org to see the list,” Montero said.
Brooklyn Park purchased special “I voted” stickers in honor of the early vote.
“In addition to the traditional ‘I Voted’ sticker, since this is a unique election, the first 2,000 in-person voters during the absentee voting period will receive a special ‘I Voted’ sticker. It is blue and gold with the American eagle on it,” Montero said.
