On March 2, people gathered in Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale for a vigil to mourn the loss of Khalil Azad who died in July.
The official report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner lists the 24-year-old Black male’s cause of death as “freshwater drowning” in Crystal Lake. However, some family members questioned the Robbinsdale Police Department about the circumstances surrounding the early morning hours of July 3.
According to a news release from the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle under the suspicion that the driver was intoxicated at approximately 1:27 a.m. on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
According to the police report, after the suspect vehicle failed to pull over, a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle hit the curb and a tree, and the driver fled on foot near the 3900 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Officers then spoke with the male and female passengers from the vehicle, who did not identify the driver.
Several neighboring agencies were called in to help search. A Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter was requested and used a thermal imaging system to search the area. At approximately 1:48 a.m., a K-9 unit from the Plymouth Police Department began searching for the suspect. The K-9 unit and Minnesota State Patrol Helicopter terminated their search at approximately 2:20 a.m. and the suspect was never located.
On July 5, the Robbinsdale Police were dispatched to Crystal Lake to investigate a body. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the man to be Azad.
Photos of the autopsy began circulating via social media last week as the family tries to uncover what caused this young man’s death last July.
Warning: Many will find these photos disturbing.
Some social media posts speculate that the police murdered Azad, questioning the visible damage to the body in the autopsy photos.
The family of Azad have requested the bodycam footage from the July 3 traffic stopping.
“Based on a review of body-worn camera footage,” reported the press release from the Robbinsdale Police, “Robbinsdale police officers did not have any contact with the person who fled the scene.”
On March 3, the Robbinsdale Police Department released statement that it will be releasing the body cam footage “early next week” and submitted a formal request that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conduct an independent formal review.
“Although a thorough investigation was completed last year, in an effort of transparency, we support an independent agency to review all relative evidence, reports, and information regarding this incident,” the release stated.
At the time this article went to press, the police had not released bodycam footage. Some community members had planned a demonstration on March 10 at the Minnesota State Capital, after this edition went to press.
