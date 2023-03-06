On March 2, people gathered in Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale for a vigil to mourn the loss of Khalil Azad who died in July.

The official report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner lists the 24-year-old Black male’s cause of death as “freshwater drowning” in Crystal Lake. However, some family members questioned the Robbinsdale Police Department about the circumstances surrounding the early morning hours of July 3.

