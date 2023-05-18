PRISM, which supports residents in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Plymouth, sometimes takes a night to celebrate. On May 9, PRISM hosted its 10th annual “Taste of the ‘Burbs” event at Frankie’s Chicago Style Pizza in New Hope and the Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.

There was a dinner, an auction, golden tickets, and the first-ever Light of PRISM awards given to people and organizations that have supported the nonprofit’s endeavors. PRISM representatives told the Sun Post May 11 that the event had raised more than $200,000, though a final number had not been reached.

