Kayla Kirtz, assistant city manager and Abby Drehmel, GreenCorps member. The pair have been collaborating on green intiatives throughout the city of Robbinsdale. On March 7, they gave a presentation before the City Council

Kayla Kirtz and Abby Drehmel gave a sustainability presentation on Feb. 7 to the Robbinsdale City Council. Drehmel, who has been working for the city through GreenCorps, has worked with Kirtz, assistant city manager, along with the city staff on a variety of projects including adding new bins to city hall and educating city staff about organic waste and recycling.

According to Drehmel, there are a lot of misconceptions about what can be composted and what can be recycled. For instance, pizza boxes are compostable but not recyclable. Plastic bags can’t go into the regular recycling, though there are a few locations around Hennepin County that collect plastic bags.

