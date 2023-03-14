Kayla Kirtz, assistant city manager and Abby Drehmel, GreenCorps member. The pair have been collaborating on green intiatives throughout the city of Robbinsdale. On March 7, they gave a presentation before the City Council
Kayla Kirtz and Abby Drehmel gave a sustainability presentation on Feb. 7 to the Robbinsdale City Council. Drehmel, who has been working for the city through GreenCorps, has worked with Kirtz, assistant city manager, along with the city staff on a variety of projects including adding new bins to city hall and educating city staff about organic waste and recycling.
According to Drehmel, there are a lot of misconceptions about what can be composted and what can be recycled. For instance, pizza boxes are compostable but not recyclable. Plastic bags can’t go into the regular recycling, though there are a few locations around Hennepin County that collect plastic bags.
Drehmel said she organized a “Trash or Treat” project where area residents picked up roughly 82 pounds of garbage in the city. Drehmel also spoke about being part of Hennepin County’s Plastic Free Challenge, in which a team of 13 people from Robbinsdale placed 28th out of 174 teams in Hennepin County. These projects and others have inspired the city to decide to apply to be a 2023-2024 GreenCorps Host Site.
“The work of a GreenCorps member has been very well received and is needed here,” Kirtz said. “So we are looking to continue reaping the benefits of that next year.”
GreenCorps, which is part of AmeriCorps, is coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and there are 46 members statewide.
GreenStep in Robbinsdale
In 2019, Robbinsdale joined the GreenStep Cities program. From the GreenStep website, “Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a voluntary challenge, assistance and recognition program to help cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals.” There are five steps in the program. Joining GreenStep is the first one, and cities can advance in ranking by adopting best practices and sharing those accomplishments.
Best practices are 29 eco-friendly policies outlined by GreenStep, such as, “have a downtown zoning district that emphasizes small and destination businesses, entrepreneurial spaces, and allows or requires residential and compatible-commercial development” or “conserve/protect drinking/groundwater resources by creating a water-wise landscaping ordinance/guidance, WaterSense purchasing program, or guidance on rainwater harvesting and home water softener use.”
By 2020, Robbinsdale had received a “Step 2 city designation,” which means they posted info on the GreenStep website and implemented between four and eight best practices. There was little change in 2021, but in 2022, Robbinsdale declared a climate emergency. In order to address the issue, Kirtz and Drehmel joined the staff.
“Myself and Abby came on staff in hopes of expanding the city’s bandwidth to address things like the climate emergency,” Kirtz said. “Prior to this past year, those duties were kind of spread out.”
Robbinsdale already has many eco-friendly practices including the EV chargers at Hy-Vee and by promoting accessible public transit and composting, but the work is not done. Kirtz is working on making Robbinsdale a Step 3 city. Step 3 cities must follow several more best practices, which are all in the works. One area currently in the process of being developed is “adopting a sustainable purchasing policy.”
“Who is gonna be responsible for making sure that it is followed through?” Councilmember Sheila Webb asked.
“I think that we would rely on staff as a whole to respect the policy and make sure that it’s being followed through,” Kirtz said, “I think department heads can be responsible for purchases being made in their department.”
Webb said an alternative plan might be to designate one person or team to ensure the policy is being followed. Kirtz agreed with this suggestion.
To become recognized by April 1, Kirtz said there is an April 1 deadline to be officially recognized by GreenStep in June.
“It’s fast approaching,” Kirtz said, “but I will say it’s reasonable and going to happen.”
In September, Robbinsdale joined Partners in Energy, an energy-efficient planning initiative run through Xcel Energy. The city recruited an Energy Action Team made up of Councilmembers Mia Parisian, mayor Bill Blonigan, commissioners and others recruited from the area. So far, there have been four community workshops to create an energy plan for the city. A fifth workshop is scheduled and then the final plan will be presented to the city by the end of this summer.
“We’re working on goals and priorities and strategies,” Kirtz said. “Once that is formulated, it will be brought to council.”
“It doesn’t end when the Partners in Energy meetings come to an end,” Parisian said. “This will continue on for 18 months and beyond with the support from some of our facilitators in these groups. So it’s really exciting to see how this has become the norm for how Robbinsdale looks ahead.”
Future endeavors
A Sustainability Committee will be made up of internal staff members. It has not yet been determined who will be on this committee.
“The Sustainability Committee: We are excited to hit the ground running with that,” Kirst said. “Our participation in the EV Smart Program will ramp up here in the next few months to support electric vehicle infrastructure. ... The Robbinsdale Energy Action Plan will be coming to fruition. ... Really looking ahead, GreenSteps 3, 4 and 5 are on the horizon.”
Blonigan said although many of these green efforts have been attempted before, it is different to approach the climate crisis with more organization and by partnering with organizations like GreenStep, GreenCorps and Partners in Energy.
“The more things we do will be better for the earth,” Blonigan “I think we’ll see in Partners in Energy that we will be able to leverage or (incentivize) or encourage citizens to do things that will save them money in addition to being good for the earth.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.