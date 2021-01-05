A Zimmerman man was jailed after allegedly assaulting a Minnesota State Trooper in Brooklyn Center Jan. 3.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. that day, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 252 near 70th Avenue North, according to the State Patrol.
As the trooper began to investigate, a 38-year-old male subject began to physically assault the trooper. The trooper deployed their Taser in the ensuing fight.
The suspect was eventually detained with the assistance of a good Samaritan, according to the State Patrol.
Both the trooper and the suspect were transported to North Memorial and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
While the incident remains under investigation, the suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Jail under suspicion of fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, and other drivers-license-related violations.
