A Zimmerman man was jailed after allegedly assaulting a Minnesota State Trooper in Brooklyn Center Jan. 3.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. that day, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 252 near 70th Avenue North, according to the State Patrol.

As the trooper began to investigate, a 38-year-old male subject began to physically assault the trooper. The trooper deployed their Taser in the ensuing fight.

The suspect was eventually detained with the assistance of a good Samaritan, according to the State Patrol.

Both the trooper and the suspect were transported to North Memorial and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the incident remains under investigation, the suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Jail under suspicion of fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, and other drivers-license-related violations.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments