A Minneapolis man was charged with second-degree murder and arrested in relation to a Dec. 11 Brooklyn Center shooting.
Giovanni Williams, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Dattreas Stewart, 45, of Brooklyn Center. On Dec. 17, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with the assistance of Brooklyn Park’s Police Department, arrested Williams at a Brooklyn Park address, Cmdr. Rick Gabler said.
The arrest came after Brooklyn Center Police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams Dec. 16. Williams is expected to make his first court appearance Dec. 18, where prosecutors plan to seek bail at $2 million, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department was dispatched to the Pump n’ Munch station at 1505 69th Ave. N., at approximately 9:13 p.m. Dec. 11 on a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers found Stewart with an apparent gunshot wound to his head in the front passenger seat of a 2002 Chevy Blazer. An adult female, later identified as the victim’s girlfriend, was screaming and holding an article of clothing to his wound. While officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, Stewart died at the scene.
Officers found a handgun on the ground a few feet from the victim’s vehicle. There was also a handgun on the passenger floorboard where Stewart was sitting. Stewart’s girlfriend told officers that a man named “Giovanni,” later identified as Williams, had shot Stewart in the head in the course of a drug robbery.
Stewart’s girlfriend reported that earlier that day, she had arranged through a third-party, for Stewart to allegedly sell Williams an ounce of marijuana for $300. Stewart and his girlfriend drove to the gas station, where Williams arrived in a vehicle with two other males inside. They parked next to Stewart, and Williams entered the back seat of Stewart’s vehicle.
The two discussed the purchase, and Williams asked if the could smell the marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. Once Williams had the marijuana in his hand, he said “You know what this is,” and fired a shot into Stewart’s head, prosecutors allege.
Surveillance footage and conversations with other witnesses confirmed Stewart’s girlfriend’s account of the incident.
Police are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with the incident, Gabler said.
Williams is also a suspect in another drug robbery in Moorhead that occurred in 2017.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.