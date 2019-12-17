A Minneapolis man was charged with second-degree murder and arrested in relation to a Dec. 11 Brooklyn Center shooting.

Giovanni Williams, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Dattreas Stewart, 45, of Brooklyn Center. On Dec. 17, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with the assistance of Brooklyn Park’s Police Department, arrested Williams at a Brooklyn Park address, Cmdr. Rick Gabler said.

The arrest came after Brooklyn Center Police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams Dec. 16. Williams is expected to make his first court appearance Dec. 18, where prosecutors plan to seek bail at $2 million, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department was dispatched to the Pump n’ Munch station at 1505 69th Ave. N., at approximately 9:13 p.m. Dec. 11 on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found Stewart with an apparent gunshot wound to his head in the front passenger seat of a 2002 Chevy Blazer. An adult female, later identified as the victim’s girlfriend, was screaming and holding an article of clothing to his wound. While officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, Stewart died at the scene.

Officers found a handgun on the ground a few feet from the victim’s vehicle. There was also a handgun on the passenger floorboard where Stewart was sitting. Stewart’s girlfriend told officers that a man named “Giovanni,” later identified as Williams, had shot Stewart in the head in the course of a drug robbery.

Stewart’s girlfriend reported that earlier that day, she had arranged through a third-party, for Stewart to allegedly sell Williams an ounce of marijuana for $300. Stewart and his girlfriend drove to the gas station, where Williams arrived in a vehicle with two other males inside. They parked next to Stewart, and Williams entered the back seat of Stewart’s vehicle.

The two discussed the purchase, and Williams asked if the could smell the marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. Once Williams had the marijuana in his hand, he said “You know what this is,” and fired a shot into Stewart’s head, prosecutors allege.

Surveillance footage and conversations with other witnesses confirmed Stewart’s girlfriend’s account of the incident.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects in connection with the incident, Gabler said.

Williams is also a suspect in another drug robbery in Moorhead that occurred in 2017.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments