Jason McCarthy, a 16-year-old Champlin Park student, was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver on Highway 252 in 2014.
His parents, Tara and Brendan McCarthy, as part of a larger group of concerned residents, spoke to the Brooklyn Center City Council Nov. 25 about their safety concerns regarding potential changes to Highway 252 as part of its conversion to a freeway.
The project is currently in its environmental review phase and is a collaborative effort between the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Broadly, the work area focuses on Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and Interstate 694, and Highway 252 between I-694 and Highway 610. The environmental study is considering Highway 252 for conversion to a freeway, and MnPass lanes are being considered for both Highway 252 and I-94.
Traffic on Highway 252 is currently controlled by stoplights at 66th Avenue, 70th Avenue, 73rd Avenue, Brookdale Drive, 81st Avenue and 85th Avenue. Five of these intersections are in the top-100 worst in the state for crash data, and 66th Avenue is the second-worst intersection in the state in MnDOT’s statewide crash cost ranking.
The McCarthy couple said they are concerned about the spacing between the proposed full access interchange at 66th and the nearby interchanges with I-94, I-694, and Highway 100. While MnDOT prefers to have interchanges spread out at least one mile from each other, or 5,280 feet, the farther distance between 66th and the other major interchanges is 1,500 feet, by the McCarthy’s measurement.
“Our son Jason was killed by an impaired driver on 252. We don’t want any other families to go through what we have gone through and what we still go through every day,” Tara said. “Drivers coming out of Top Golf have a potential of being impaired drivers. The thought of these people trying to maneuver these treacherous interchanges makes my stomach drop to the floor.”
The pair also expressed concerns regarding environmental impacts to the Mississippi River and the nearby Islands of Peace, as the interchange would be within 110 feet of the shoreline.
According to the McCarthys, who cited a screenshot of a Metro Transit document, bus service to Brooklyn Center could potentially be reduced following the reconstruction of the highway.
“Would this happen if it was in south Minneapolis, Edina, Minnetonka, or Brooklyn Park? Brooklyn Center and north Minneapolis are being treated like they don’t even matter,” Brendan said. “We are asking you to stick up for Brooklyn Center residents.”
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson hugged Tara during their presentation, and Councilmember Dan Ryan also left his seat to offer words to the couple.
Gary Brown, former Brooklyn Park city engineer and Brooklyn Center resident, disagreed with some of the McCarthy’s statements. MnDOT has a good record of keeping the Mississippi River safe from impacts, he said. While the design is not ideal, moving the interchange elsewhere presents a new set of issues, and the project needs to work with the space that’s available, he said.
Former Mayor Tim Willson said that the project has secured federal funding for the interchange at 66th and for a pedestrian overpass at 70th, and if those funds aren’t used, they will go back to the federal government, effectively ending the project. The situation is difficult considering the available space, he said.
Mayor Mike Elliott said that the council will take the public concern regarding the plan seriously and that the council cannot take everything it is told by project partners at face value. Concerns related to public transit and the river are very important, he said.
“We want to make sure that we are making a decision and that we are clear-eyed about it,” Elliott said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler concurred, saying the council needs to keep safety concerns as its highest priority. Both Butler and Ryan offered condolences to the couple for the loss of their son.
The council will look at both safety concerns and questions related to transit with the utmost attention as the environmental review period comes to close, Ryan said.
