After 21-year-old Malik Smith of Brooklyn Center was shot and killed in a December 2019 robbery gone wrong, the shooter and his accomplices are being sentenced to prison time after taking guilty pleas.
Tyreik Perkins, 22, of Roseville, was recently sentenced to just over seven years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding an offender in Smith’s shooting. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, he will receive credit for 252 days of time served. While Perkins initially pleaded not guilty to his charges, he later accepted a plea agreement.
In December, James Moore, 22, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing Smith. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Destiny Bradshaw, 20, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and will be sentenced June 1.
Smith was lured to an apartment with the expectation of selling marijuana, but was shot by Moore while sitting in his sports utility vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 19, 2019, Minneapolis police were dispatched on a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North but were diverted to respond to an SUV that had crashed into a tree near the site of the shooting.
Arriving officers found Smith behind the wheel of the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his back. Police and EMS provided medical attention to Smith, who later died from his wounds.
A witness told police that Moore and Perkins walked up to the SUV near the intersection of Russell Avenue and Golden Valley Road, where Moore attempted to open the driver’s side door of the vehicle. When he was unable to open the door, he fired a gun into the vehicle.
Moore and Perkins then ran into a nearby apartment which was rented by Bradshaw.
Police obtained a warrant for Bradshaw’s apartment, where they found the two men, as well as two handguns hidden in a couch and a magazine with live rounds.
In the days after the shooting, a second witness contacted investigators to provide additional information she received from Bradshaw.
Bradshaw told the witness she had lured Smith to the apartment through a Facebook message requesting marijuana, but that Moore and Perkins had planned to rob Smith when he arrived.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.