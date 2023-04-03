A206NW_plymouthklobuchar_1.JPG

City Manager Dave Callister, Mayor Jeffry Wosje and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar discuss Plymouth’s roads April 1. 

Snow blanketed the trees, streets and cars. Some people were stuck in their driveways. Others joined Senator Amy Klobuchar and the Plymouth City Council April 1 to talk about road development in the southeast corner of the city.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issues several Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity projects each year. In 2022, Plymouth applied for a RAISE grant to improve the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 73 and was approved, thanks to Klobuchar’s efforts.

