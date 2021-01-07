After a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6, Sen. Chris Eaton and Rep. Samantha Vang, both of Brooklyn Center, condemned the violent uprising.
“I am shocked that the president blatantly orchestrated an attempt to overthrow our government,” Eaton said. “Many media outlets called them protesters but they are seditious terrorists. I am grateful President-elect Biden spoke to the country and urged a quick end to this shameful episode.”
Eaton called on her Republican colleagues to condemn the violence. “There are strong supporters of Mr. Trump in the Minnesota legislature,” she said. “Their response to this unprecedented assault on our democracy will be important to Minnesotans.”
“I am appalled by the armed violent protests that occurred in DC today,” Vang said. “I am disappointed by President Trump’s lack of leadership that allowed for these protests to get as far as it did. Violence is never the answer.”
Eaton said she is concerned about security as the state’s legislative session moves forward.
“I have always been concerned about the lack of security at the Capitol,” Eaton said. “I don’t think the disorder in D.C. will impact (the legislative session.). Metal detectors at the entrances and a ban on firearms would be very reassuring.”
Vang said she also did not believe that the violence would impact the state’s legislative operations. “Even as the only divided legislature in the country now, we will continue to work together regardless of our differences,” she said. “Thankfully our democracy and institutions are strong. I am confident that we will govern in a functioning and respectful manner.”
“Safety comes before all else,” Vang continued “It is my priority to keep our staff and members safe while getting input from the public. I expect Minnesotans to abide by the rule of law and treat legislators, staff, and each other with respect and dignity.”
Rep. Michael Nelson (D-Brooklyn Park) opted not to comment on the events of Jan. 6.“While I am very concerned about what happened in D.C. today, at this time, I do not wish to comment about it,” Nelson said.
Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Brooklyn Park resident and speaker of the house, did not immediately respond to the Sun Post’s request for comment.
