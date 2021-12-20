Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent David Engstrom has announced his intention to lead the district into a new strategic planning process. Engstrom told the school board Dec. 6 that shifts in education in the last 18 months warranted modifications to the district’s guiding strategies.
“We need to collaborate and develop a new strategic plan that reflects our pandemic learning, and what we continue to learn through the pandemic,” said Engstrom.
Engstrom began serving as superintendent for District 281 in July. He said the need to formulate a new plan became apparent during an early November work session with the board.
The district is currently guided by the Unified District Vision, which was approved in 2014 and underwent slight modification in 2018. Previously, the district was served by the Five-Year Strategic Plan.
Engstrom said the new plan would not cause the Unified District Vision to “cease to exist.”
“There are components (of the Unified District Vision) that will still be part of our future planning,” Engstrom said.
Board Chair David Boone said he looked forward to the work. Board Member Helen Bassett said she appreciated Engstrom sharing his insight, and requested that a “process and framework” for creating the plan be disclosed as soon as possible.
Engstrom said the community would be invited to take part in formulating the plan in the coming months. The planning process is expected to kick off in late January or early February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.