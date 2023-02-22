RS23NW_Newsies_1.JPG
The Robbinsdale Cooper High School cast of “Newsies” rehearses Feb. 13. To begin, students run around the auditorium, stretch and practice vocalizations. Then, they switch into their characters’ shoes and begin the show. The middle of the stage is clearly marked “no street shoes.” 

A black backdrop with bright, white lights shines down on skillful young thespians. Love, friendship and workers’ rights: Robbinsdale Cooper High School presents “Newsies,” opening 7 p.m., Thursday Feb. 23 at the high school auditorium.

In 1899, a real newspaper strike occurred in New York. The musical “Newsies” is a Disney adaptation, exploring workers’ rights and human values.

RS23NW_Newsies_2.JPG
Cooper High School cast of Newsies rehearses on Feb. 13. In this photo, the stage is set up for the second act.

