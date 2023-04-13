BP13NWaward2.JPG NHCC theater, "Orphans"

Robert Permenter and Kyle Knutson rehearse for the Mike Ricci-directed play “Orphans” at North Hennepin Community College in February 2018. (Sun Post file photo by Kevin Miller)
BP13NWaward.jpeg Mike Ricci

Mike Ricci (Submitted photo)

Former North Hennepin Community College theater faculty and director Mike Ricci was recently named as a recipient of the Minnesota Association of Community Theatres Fliehr Award, which recognizes a lifetime of distinguished service to Minnesota theater.

Ricci, who directed the theater program at NHCC for 12 years, retired in May 2021.

