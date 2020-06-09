The American Red Cross provided temporary assistance to those displaced in the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Brooklyn Center. At the Earle Brown Heritage Center, the relief organization offered a short-term respite for those in need.
The respite center was stood down at 5 p.m. June 3.
“The American Red Cross is grateful to have provided a respite care center in coordination with our partners, including the Earle Brown Center, the City of Brooklyn Center and the Minnesota Air National Guard,” said a spokesperson for the Minnesota and Dakotas region of the Red Cross.
Following its closure, the Red Cross will redirect its relief resources but continue to support those who are displaced in the unrest. “We’ve determined a remote center is no longer needed to support those most affected by the community unrest,” the spokesperson said.
The Red Cross provided 185 overnight stays at non-congregate shelters. The shelters also provided food, physical and mental health support for those who were displaced by verifiable home fires.
All who received services were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door. The Minnesota National Guard provided security for the operation.
“Brooklyn Center is honored to assist with the unrest in [the] Minneapolis/St. Paul area by working with American Red Cross in Minnesota to temporarily house people at our Earle Brown Heritage Center who are displaced/made homeless by the protest activities,” wrote Mayor Mike Elliott on Facebook.
People who are displaced by verifiable home fires or have disaster-related needs should call 612-871-7676 to contact the Red Cross.
