Police are investigating shootings in both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
Three men were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn Park July 4. In Brooklyn Center, a juvenile male was shot June 21, and no one was injured in an attempted drive-by shooting.
According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Aldrich Avenue. Officers found three adult adults who had been shot. They were transported to a hospital and were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Officers determined that a fourth victim, who transported himself to the hospital after receiving knife wounds in the incident, was also treated for non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, according to Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley. “We have very little info to go on,” he said.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department is investigating a June 21 shooting at Embassy Suites, at 6300 Earle Brown Dr. At approximately 12:33 a.m., a juvenile male was shot in the lower body, and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, as the victim was initially somewhat cooperative with investigators, but has had mixed levels of cooperation since then, said Cmdr. Richard Gabler.
No one was injured in a drive-by shooting June 30, when bullets struck a home in the 5200 block of Xerxes Avenue North at approximately 10:07 p.m. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains active.
