A man was fatally shot in the evening of Dec. 11 at a Brooklyn Center gas station.

At 8:13 p.m., Brooklyn Center police officers were dispatched to the Pump n’ Munch gas station, 1505 69th Ave. N., on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found an adult male in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Paramedics and officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cmdr. Rick Gabler.

The incident is considered a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, and police do not consider the incident to be random.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is being assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab, the Brooklyn Park Police Department and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

