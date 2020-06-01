BC28STgrad - football.jpg

Students pose with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin Thielen on Sept. 10. The Thielen Foundation announced a partnership with Brooklyn Center Schools which aims to use athletics as a catalyst for academic success. The foundation upgraded the school’s weight room, purchased $10,000 worth of sports equipment and provided $1,000 scholarships for an athlete on each of the school’s teams. The overall goal of the program is to incentivize students to complete their sports season and maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher. (Submitted photo from Brooklyn Center Schools)
Students tailgate before the homecoming football game at Brooklyn Center High School Sept. 27, 2019, while school staff members hand out food. (Submitted photo from Brooklyn Center Schools)
Teachers from Brooklyn Center High School organized a senior car parade May 14 for the graduating class of 2020. Cars were decorated before driving past student’s homes. (Submitted photo from Brooklyn Center Schools)
Students enter Brooklyn Center High School under the new Centaur branding launched this school year. (Submitted photo from Brooklyn Center Schools)

