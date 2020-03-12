BC12STgreen.jpg

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott speaks at a “Green Lights Initiative,” kick-off event Feb. 28. As part of the city’s efforts to prevent an undercount in the upcoming census, the city is beginning an outreach and engagement program to support the census count and is asking residents to install green porch lights at their homes. According to the city, the green lights are a symbol that everyone matters and should be counted in the census, as well as a way to encourage an open dialogue about the census. Participants in the program can receive a green LED light bulb for free from various city offices while supplies last.

