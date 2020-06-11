BP11STgrad.JPG

Park Center’s class of 2020 celebrated commencement with a drive-thru ceremony June 6. Students exited their vehicles to receive their diplomas, while parents took photos from their vehicles. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Park Center staff members clap for graduate Kester Wulbben as he walks back to his vehicle. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Graduate Evalynn Thao hugs a staff member after receiving her diploma June 6. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
A student pulled through the drive-thru commencement ceremony in a trailer behind a Jeep decorated with green and gold balloons. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Graduates wait in vehicles with their parents at Park Center High School, 7300 Brooklyn Blvd. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Parents in vehicles lined up near the curb as they watched students walk through the commencement ceremony. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)
Park Center staff members formed a line near the entrance of the school and cheered for graduates while “Pomp and Circumstance” played over a loudspeaker in the background. (SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

