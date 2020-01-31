On Jan. 14, the Osseo Area School Board received updates from four different committees and planning groups, on enrollment and capacity, learning spaces, safety and security and athletic facilities.
During the work session, district staff from different groups involved in facilities planning process made recommendations that will require further consideration by a district-level Oversight Task Force. The Oversight team will be tasked with considering whether or not each recommendation will be implemented in the long or short term and possible funding sources.
Over capacity
Ron Meyer, executive director of finance and operations, proposed solutions for adjusting elementary and secondary facilities to keep up with current and projected over capacity on behalf of the Enrollment and Capacity Management Committee.
The purpose of the management committee is to increase community trust in long-range planning for enrollment and building use through analyzing information affecting enrollment, capacity and building use and generating observations and recommendations to be communicated to district administration, Meyer explained.
Specifically, Meyer outlined over-capacity issues at both the elementary and secondary levels.
Rice Lake Elementary School is currently over capacity by 105 students and data analysis reveals it is projected to be over capacity by 140 students within the next five years, Meyer said. To address the over capacity, the management committee suggested either building an addition to Rice Lake or building a new elementary school where the district owns property in northwest Maple Grove.
At the secondary level, Maple Grove Senior High School is currently over capacity by 134 students and projected to be over capacity by 270 students within the next five years, Meyer said. As a result, the management committee has proposed building an addition onto Maple Grove Senior High School.
The cafeteria spaces of all three high schools in the district, including Maple Grove Senior High School, Osseo Senior High School, and Park Center Senior High School, are projected to be considered over capacity according to Minnesota Department of Education. An increased cafeteria space is recommended at all three sites, and an increased media center space is also recommended at Park Center to address projected over capacity and MDE requirements, Meyer said.
At the end of Meyer’s presentation, Kelsey Dawson Walton, school board member, asked how communities affected by the current and projected overpopulation have been involved.
In response, Meyer said the management committee spoke at parent-teacher organization meetings that were highly attended. Moving forward, the committee will put together a comprehensive communication plan to share the proposed changes the Oversight Task Force chooses to move forward with, Meyer added.
Flexible learning
Next Generation Learning Space Board representatives, including assistant superintendents Patrick Smith (interim), Steve Flisk and Kelli Parpart, also gave recommendations to continue to foster flexible learning spaces and keep up with digital technology, career and technical education trends and contemporary furniture that supports learning.
Next Generation Learning Space members toured elementary and secondary with flexible learning spaces. Some features they are recommending for Osseo Area Schools, include creating collaborative learning hubs and common areas in media centers and hallway spaces, installing glass walls or windows to make learning more visible, offering a variety of chairs and tables in learning spaces and installing adjustable lighting.
For district facilities used by kindergarten through fifth-graders, Smith said the board recommends renovating/redesigning spaces to support next-generation learning, purchasing flexible furniture and upgrading technology, providing professional development to teachers and assessing current reality to identify gaps and proposing specific improvements.
At facilities used by sixth- through 12th-graders, Parpart said the board also recommends renovating/redesigning spaces to support next-generation learning, purchasing flexible furniture and upgrading technology and assessing current reality to identify gaps and proposing specific improvements. Next Generation members also plan to include student input through the design and selection process, Parpart added.
Additionally, the Next Generation team suggested the Oversight task Force consider creating a learning culture focused on next-generation learning at all secondary facilities and renovating or adding space to support career and technical education at district high schools. Flisk said developing a learning culture will include creating a common language, fostering an environment where students are seekers of knowledge in collaborative ways, developing personalized learning and training teachers on how to use the space.
Safety and security
The Risk and Emergency Management Advisory Committee gave three recommendations to create more consistency in the security systems between all district facilities. These suggested changes include improving main entrance and perimeter security, improving and expanding the security camera system, and improving day-to-day and crisis mass communications systems.
Dave Moredock, risk management coordinator, said creating uniformity in these security systems is a main goal. Due to funding, changes will have to be implemented through a phased approach, he added.
To implement the suggested changes, Moredock said the three high schools in the district will need to be renovated to have a single, secure point of entry for visitors, cameras need to be added since a third of the district has limited cameras, and day-to-day and emergency communications need adjustments.
In addition, creating consistency in main entrances, cameras and communication, systems, Moredock shared two other areas the advisory committee would like to improve. “First, mental health systems and supports and their training are an important part of ensuring schools are safe and secure, and the district should increase their investment in these areas. Second, as we expand our security and risk management initiatives, we need to ensure we have the operational support necessary to train, monitor and sustain these important systems,” he said.
Troy Schreifels, director of facilities and transportation operations, said the Next Generation team’s recommendations to have open spaces and learning on display through glass windows “may or may not appear to some to be a concern around safety.” Schreifels added, “What’s encouraging and where the collaboration and the connection comes together in my mind, is the opportunity to make a secure facility that allows the open space within and allows our kids to have that warm and welcoming and safe and secure environment to travel and transport their learning to different spaces and to feel comfortable about that.”
Athletics
Lastly, Sara Vernig, district-level principal, gave recommendations on behalf of the Athletics Facilities Board. The recommendations include adding more weight room space, turf field replacement, and football stadium scoreboard replacement at all three high schools, adding a wrestling mat hoist at Park Center, adding tennis courts at Osseo and Maple Grove High School, examining baseball and softball infields for drainage capability, and creating a tiered approach for other projects recommended in an independent athletics facilities audit.
Moving forward, each study group’s recommendations will be considered by the district-level Oversight Task Force. Then, the task force will draft a recommendation to Superintendent Cory McIntyre, and he will make his own recommendation to the school board in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.