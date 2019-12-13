Osseo Area Schools staff members and school board recently reviewed achievement gap data.
During the Nov. 19 school board meeting, Osseo Area Schools Data and Assessment Coordinator Tom Watkins presented data collected from the 2018-19 school year. He connected the data to the district’s strategic plan, World’s Best Workforce, which includes a goal to close the achievement gap on all state-mandated measures.
North Star accountability
Watkins presented Minnesota’s North Star accountability system results from 2017 to 2019 to share achievement gap data with the Osseo School Board last month.
He used a chart that compared North Star accountability indicators, including Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills achievement and progress data, English language proficiency progress specific to English learners, graduation rate, and consistent attendance. “We can see that for the most part, our district average has been in the top half of reported groups statewide,” Watkins said.
Taking the chart data or accountability indicators, a median percentile is calculated. For the past three years, the median percentile has remained in the top 50th percentile in the state. From 2018 to 2019, the district’s median dropped from the 67th percentile to the 55th percentile.
Next to the median percentile column, a gap in median percentile was listed within the chart.
Watkins said, “We want to see gaps under 20 points or ideally in single digits.”
However, for all Osseo Area Schools’ student groups, the gap has been in the 20s or 30s for the past three years.
Achievement gaps by race
Another chart depicting achievement gaps by race based on the state’s North Star accountability indicators was also presented by Watkins Nov. 19.
He said the results show a unique pattern for each racial group. According to the chart, in both state percentiles and median percentiles, white students range mostly in the 90th to 99th percentile. Asian students range mostly in the 50th to 69th percentile. Multiracial students show mixed results and range mostly in the 11th to 69th percentile. American Indian students also show mixed results, but range mostly in the 1st to 49th percentile. Hispanic students range mostly in the 11th to 49th percentile, and black students range mostly in the 11th to 30th percentile.
Watkins said black students rank the lowest in overall median percentiles in 2019. From 2017 to 2019, the gap in median percentile ranked in the 50s and 60s for both black and Hispanic students.
Then, Watkins shared a chart of achievement gap percentiles on North Star indicators by services the district provides, including students who receive English learner services, students who receive free or reduced-price meals, and students who receive special education services.
“When we look at the North Star results for EL, free or reduced, and special education, we find a similar pattern as we saw for black and Hispanic students, our two racial groups with the largest gaps,” he said.
MCA data
Lastly, Watkins showed the school board several tables of disaggregated MCA data. In a chart comparing MCA math, science and reading scores of students who receive free or reduced-price meals, the majority of students do not receive English learner or special education services. Within this majority section, “white and Asian students have highest proficiency and growth, meaning that American Indian, black, Hispanic and multiracial students are on the short end of the achievement gap and the achievement gap is getting wider,” Watkins explained.
In a chart comparing MCA math, science and reading scores of students who don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals, the largest group is, again, made up of students who do not receive English learner or special education services. Watkins said the pattern in each chart differs.
He said white students have the highest proficiency, followed by Asian and multiracial students, multiracial students are making gap-closing reading growth, and American Indian and Hispanic students are making growth that is comparable with white and Asian students. “However, the story does not change for the black student group, which remains at or near the bottom for proficiency and well below other groups for growth,” Watkins added.
Feedback
After data on the district’s achievement gap was presented, Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre thanked district staff for compiling and breaking down data in a way that hasn’t been done before even though the results were “very hard to stomach.”
“I would think everyone who is in our educational system desires much better results, and many would say these are not acceptable,” McIntyre added.
McIntyre said this data will be used as a reality check and motivation to find ways to provide the district’s staff with the structures, tools and resources to be as effective as possible.
Osseo School Board Director Kelsey Dawson Walton said, “It’s not easy to sit in this seat and hear these results, because I have four kids that are black in this district.” Walton said she would like to see the school board take an aggressive approach to create change and prepare all students for the workforce.
In response, Osseo School Board Chair Mike Ostaffe said he agrees with Walton’s statement, “but we also have to have long-term planning.”
Walton said she also supports a thoughtful approach.
In response to fellow board members’ comments, Tanya Simons, treasurer, said their plan to close the achievement gap should include both short- and long-term goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.