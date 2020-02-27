As part of the regular budget planning process, general operating budget adjustments and capital expenditure budget adjustments were approved for fiscal year 2021 at last week’s Osseo School Board meeting.
Ron Meyer, executive director of finance and operations, gave an overview of adjustments recommended by the district’s finance department during the Feb. 18 meeting.
General operating
The fiscal year 2021 budget recommendations Meyer presented included both instructional and non-instructional adjustments within the general operating transportation fund.
“General fund recommendations result in no overall change to budget capacity other than the enrollment-related staffing — it redirects resources towards the following areas while utilizing revenue asset offsets where applicable,” Meyer said.
As a result, Meyer recommended the approval of a $478,915 change in the general operating transportation fund for the addition of five early childhood special education teachers, one teacher for the Homebound program, three teacher substitutes for special education, two special education staffing contingency, five elementary school counselors, one health services coordinator, seven English for specific purposes teachers, one maintenance lead and the continuation of school-linked mental health services.
Meyer also recommended $343,386 in adjustments for general operating strategic investments, including the addition of district-wide communication, the addition of three grounds custodians for each high school, and English for specific purposes staff development. “These investments do not have an expenditure or revenue offset and thus will be an impact on the fund balance.”
Capital expenditure
Meyer also gave recommendations for adjusting expenditures for the capital operating budget and technology levy budget for fiscal year 2021. Operating capital expenditure requests included $2.5 million for the Division of Leadership, Teaching and Learning, $5 million for Human and Administrative Resources Team, and $1.2 million for the Instructional and Information Tech Team or a total of approximately $8.7 million. The technology or capital project levy budget requests amount to $7.2 million, which will be used for the continuation of mobile device leases, online resources, software licenses, technology equipment, media materials, and technology staff. The combined capital expenditure budget recommended for fiscal year 2021 is approximately $15.9 million.
The Osseo School Board unanimously approved the general operating budget recommendations. While the capital expenditure recommendations for fiscal year 2021, were approved by four of the six members.
In discussion prior to voting, Boardmember Heather Douglass said although she recognizes the place technology holds in educational settings, caution should be used when considering and evaluating technology within Osseo Area Schools. “The research is overwhelmingly clear that there is a connection between the rise of technology use in young children and social, emotional and behavioral issues,” Douglass said.
Boardmember Jackie Mosqueda-Jones said technology can be beneficial in creating access to cultural lenses that textbooks can’t provide, but agreed the internet can be misused. “We have excellent, well-educated teachers in this district that can teach a beautiful digital citizenship program that can help our students,” she added.
Boardmember Mike Ostaffe reiterated the downsides of technology and said the board hasn’t had a lot of time to review the recommendations for the technology levy budget.
In response, Anthony Padrnos, executive director of technology at Osseo Area Schools, said the technology resource recommendation was discussed in both the spring and fall of 2019. Conversations on implementing technology at the elementary level and a recommendation around educational screen time use are planned for this spring, Padrnos added.
Padrnos also said a lot of research surrounding the negative effects of technology use has to do with consumption rather than learning through technological devices and applications.
“When you look at many of the brain research studies that are talking about the counter-narrative, they’re really looking at consumption of media, consumption of text consumption or video, as opposed to production of work or engagement in coding or creating multimedia presentations,” he said.
Boardmember Jessica Craig mentioned the lease of technology to young students by the district could lead to over consumption of media if certain websites aren’t blocked.
Ultimately, embers Ostaffe and Craig voted against the approval of the capital operating budget and technology levy budget for fiscal year 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.