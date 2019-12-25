Last week, the majority of Osseo Area Schools Board members voted to approve the final levy for 2020.
At the beginning of the Dec. 17 meeting, Executive Director of Finance and Operations Ron Meyer led a truth-in-taxation hearing on school funding, the levy and budget.
School funding
Meyer said, “The local property tax levy is one of the mechanisms that the state Legislature uses to fund public education.” Therefore, public school funding is highly regulated and revenue formulas, tax policy, and the tax levy process are established through state law, he added.
Meyer also noted, the state general education revenue formula, the main source of school district revenue, has not kept up with inflation for 16 years. The Minnesota Legislature approved an increase of 2% or $126 per year for fiscal year 2020 and an increase of 2% or $129 per year was approved for fiscal year 2021.
Although the final approved tax levy has increased slightly in 2020, Meyer said an increase in school taxes does not always correlate to an equal increase in budget.
Current budget
A review of the current school year’s budget was also presented by Meyer, because the next budget year won’t begin until July 1 as it coincides with the school year.
In his overview, he highlighted the general fund, which makes up about 78.5% of the total budget. According to the school board packet, the general fund revenue, which amounts to $287.8 million, is composed of four main sources. State aid and special education state aid combined make up 74% of revenue, property taxes make up 19.6% of the revenue, and federal funds and other sources like grants make up 6.8% of revenue.
On the other hand, the general fund expenditures, which amount to $288.6 million dollars, are mostly used to directly support through regular, special education and vocational instruction, instructional support and transportation services, Meyer said. Meyer showed the board a chart outlining projected expenditures by category, which indicates that almost 85% of the budget aids the people, or the salaries and benefits of employees who deliver educational services and support school district operations.
“Education is a people-intensive business, making this a normal pattern for school districts,” Meyer added.
Levy increase
Finally, Meyer presented the tax levy for taxes payable in 2020. Owners of taxable properties pay property taxes, and tax levy will provide revenue for next year’s budget, Meyer explained.
Specifically, the total 2020 property tax levy is $564,522 or 0.57% higher than last year.
Per state law, Meyer explained the major increases in the levy, and for clarity, he provided information on some significant decreases.
Meyer said one increase can be attributed to a $1.6 million increase in the voter-approved operating referendum within the general fund. This fund is used for general operating expenses, and it has increased because legislative change eliminated $300 per pupil from voter-approved operating referendum authority, voter-approved operating referendum authority includes an annual inflationary increase, and revenues are based on the estimated number of students and enrollment is projected to increase.
Another major change in next year’s levy is connected to the portion of the general and debt service fund dedicated to long term facilities maintenance. The general fund will decrease by nearly $1.1 million, while the debt service fund will increase by nearly $1.5 million. These funds are used for deferred facility maintenance project costs and will change next year because the district is eligible for long term facilities maintenance revenue based on state-approved project costs, and because projects are financed through a combination of annual general fund levies and bond issues to maintain a level tax rate for capital and debt levies, Meyer explained.
Another large decrease within the general fund can be attributed to prior year adjustments, Meyer said. Funds used for general operating expenses will decrease by about $2.4 million, because initial levies are based on estimates of enrollment, values and expenditures for future years, which are updated and retroactively adjusted in later years. The 2020 levy also includes large negative adjustments in the instructional lease and long term facilities maintenance categories.
Lastly, Meyer highlighted a significant increase within the debt service fund related to a reduction for debt excess. Funds used to pay bonds will increase by nearly $1.2 million, because districts are required to levy at 105% of debt service payment amounts to cover delinquencies in tax collections.
“If delinquent taxes are less than 5%, these funds are returned to taxpayers through a levy reduction formula,” Meyer explained. Debt excess levy reduction is lower than last year, which creates an increase in the levy.
School property tax increase
Before the Osseo Area Schools Board voted on the final levy, Meyer shared factors that could cause a school tax bill for an individual property to increase or decrease from year to year. These factors include changes in values of individual property, changes in the total value of all property in the district, and increases or decreases in levy amounts caused by changes in state funding formulas, local needs and costs, voter-approved referendums and other factors.
In preliminary estimates prepared by municipal advisor firm, Ehlers, all school property tax estimates are based on a 6% increase in property value from 2019 to 2020, Meyer said. According to the estimates, the tax impact on homes valued at $250,000 is projected to decrease $32 next year, or from $1,189 to $1,157, while the tax impact on a home valued at $400,000 is projected to decrease from $58 next year, or from $1,958 to $1,900. School property taxes for a commercial or industrial property valued at $1 million is expected to decrease by $185 next year, and a $1 million apartment property will experience an estimated tax decrease of $191.
After Meyer’s presentation, the floor was open for public comment, however, no audience members in attendance spoke during the public hearing.
Split vote
When it came time for a vote on the proposed levy payable in 2020 of $100.1 million, the Osseo Area School members were split.
Treasurer Tanya Simons said she agreed with the 0.57% increase, because “when we look at where the increase is, it’s primarily related to decisions that we have previously approved as a board.”
In contrast, Chair Mike Ostaffe said he is in support of a 0% increase.
“We have no direct linkage of any increase to direct the spending programs as of yet — we will in the future, but we don’t have that now,” Ostaffe said.
Ostaffe and Boardmember Jessica Craig voted against the proposed levy. However, the motion was approved since the majority of the board, including Heather Douglass, Tanya Simons, Kelsey Dawson Walton and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, voted to approve the final levy.
