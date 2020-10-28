District 1 Commissioner Mike Opat announced he will not serve the final two months of his term on the Hennepin County Board, after a 27-year career. His final day on the job is Saturday, Nov. 7.
Opat warranted that the decision to leave was likely not a “huge surprise.” He plans to begin work immediately as an independent contractor, consulting North Memorial Health on “various ventures and partnerships.”
Opat did not seek re-election this year, after seven consecutive terms representing Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale on the county board.
Brooklyn Park mayor Jeff Lunde and longtime Hennepin County staffer De’Vonna Pittman are seeking his seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
The District 1 seat will remain vacant for the rest of 2020. Carolyn Marinan, a spokesperson for the county, said due to Opat’s resignation taking effect after the election, the seat must remain empty until the commissioner-elect takes office the first Monday in January.
Opat said he does not have significant concern about his district not being represented on the board through December.
“The board work is pretty much done for the year, we passed the maximum tax levy,” he said. “I feel that my work here is done.”
