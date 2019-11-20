A San Antonio man was charged in connection with a Nov. 5 stabbing incident that occurred in Brooklyn Center.
Victor Gonzalez, 29, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Center police officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Nov. 5 to a residence on Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of a fight in progress.
Arriving officers found a man outside the residence bleeding from his abdomen. Officers approached the victim to offer aid, and it was determined that he had been stabbed twice in the abdomen.
The victim told officers that he had been drinking at his bosses’ home with numerous co-workers. He got into a verbal altercation with a man named “Victor” who had stabbed him when the argument spilled outside the home.
Officers located Victor Gonzalez near the home. He admitted to police that he was in a fight with the victim. Other occupants of the home told officers that after drinking in the home, the two engaged in a fight. They saw Gonzalez enter the kitchen, grab a knife and then run outside.
A kitchen knife with blood on it was found in the front yard.
The maximum sentence for the felony-level crime is seven years in prison, and/or $4,200-$14,000 in fines.
