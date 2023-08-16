Tiered rows were set up during Off-Leash Area’s 2014 performance of Stripe and Spot (Learn To) Get Along in a host’s garage. The seats were packed with visitors for the popular garage show tours which are set to return to Twin Cities neighborhoods in September.
The 25th Century Medicine Show is an original performance by Off-Leash Area who’s known for their touring garage shows. The Medicine Show will make its rounds in September through four neighborhoods, two of which will be Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. The Medicine Show is a family friendly science fiction story with hints of the Old West.
The Minneapolis based theater-production company, Off-Leash Area, is returning to four Twin Cities area suburbs for the relaunch of its popular Neighborhood Garage Tour. Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are two of the four suburbs with Off-Leash also traveling to Saint Paul and Bloomington.
The Neighborhood Garage Tour, which aims to bring professional theater and dance shows to neighborhoods in the metro area, establishes a stage and bleachers in a residential two-car garage. According to Jennifer Ilse, co-artistic director and founder of Off-Leash Area, the tour had been out of commission since 2016 due to the company purchasing its own space. Due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic across the theater industry, Off-Leash sold their space and decided to return to the garage tours. Despite being three years removed from 2020, Ilse said the arts have endured a slow recovery. The garage tour is one sign of that recovery.
