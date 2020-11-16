With COVID-19 cases on the increase across the state, North Memorial Health is planning to begin testing for the virus at the city-owned former Target building in Brooklyn Center, at 6110 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
The new site, which is expected to open in early December, aims to replace the drive-thru testing site at the Specialty Care Center at 3435 W. Broadway in Robbinsdale. A smaller walk-in site in the North Memorial Health North Market building at 4414 N. Humboldt Ave. in Minneapolis will have reduced hours.
Brooklyn Center’s City Council was unanimously in support of the lease agreement at its Nov. 9 meeting.
“As the season changes, North Memorial Health wants to continue to offer safe and accessible COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic community members,” said Katy Sullivan, spokesperson for North Memorial. The site, she added, “will offer nasal pharyngeal swab testing, with a capacity to serve up to 600 community members per day.”
The North Market site will remain open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“As you can imagine today, it’s one of those days that it would have been nice to be inside at the end of the day,” said Lance Ross, emergency manager for North Memorial. “We anticipate that with the weather, (the North Market site) might be too small of a site for social distancing and queuing for our customers or for the patients that are seeking the tests.”
The new site will offer a safer testing environment for patients in the upcoming winter months.
“We feel that we can do good social distancing in the queuing with this site. It’s also on the bus line. (It has) a big parking lot,” Ross said. “We looked at about 20 sites, and this seems like its the best site for us, and we’re excited about the possibility.”
It’s unclear how a potential vaccine may be distributed at this time, Ross said, but there is a potential that the site could double as a vaccine distribution center. Depending on how the vaccine distribution plan takes shape, “we did determine that that could be a possibility for us,” he said. “It’s up in the air right now.”
Approximately 30 patients could be served at any given time in the facility. Patients would pre-register for the tests before entering the building at their test time.
Hours of operation are currently anticipated to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Council and North Memorial agreed to a six-month lease at the site, followed by a month-to-month lease. Rental costs will be $8,000 per month.
“This seems like just a great opportunity for the city and for the residents to have access to testing,” Mayor Mike Elliott said.
The Brooklyn Center Target building was built in 1986, and was shuttered Feb. 2, 2019. The city’s Economic Development Authority later purchased the building for $3.6 million with plans to redevelop the site as part of the city’s Opportunity Site development project headed by Alatus LLC.
“I’m very pleased to see this proposal come forward,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said.
