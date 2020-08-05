The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced it will not file charges against the Brooklyn Center Police officers who fatally shot Kobe Dimock-Heisler in August 2019.
In a press release, the attorney’s office said that the officers, who shot the 21-year-old six times in his center mass and once in a grazing wound, had a reasonable fear that Dimock-Heisler’s grandmother and two of the officers were in danger of great bodily harm when he attempted to attack them with a knife.
Both the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office reports on the incident were released to the public Aug. 5. The release includes body-camera footage, both at its original speed and slowed down for analysis, audio from the incident, and written reports on the incident.
According to the attorney’s office, the incident began Aug. 31, 2019, when Dimock-Heisler and his grandfather went to Wendy’s for food that afternoon. Dimock-Heisler, who was on the autism spectrum and had mental illness, became angry and yelled at an employee when their order was wrong.
His grandfather told him to stop yelling. Once the pair returned home, they continued arguing. Dimock-Heisler obtained a knife and a hammer and told his grandfather to apologize for what he had said at the restaurant. The grandfather hid in a bedroom and called 911.
Initially, four officers responded to the call: Cody Turner, Brandon Akers, Stephen Holt, and Joseph Vu.
As the officers approached the door, the grandfather came out to tell them the situation had calmed down. Holt and Vu said they were required to go in the house to assess the situation, and Vu patted Dimock-Heisler down for weapons, finding none.
Vu sat Dimock-Heisler down in a chair in the living room. His grandmother was seated facing him.
Turner and Akers went outside to speak with the grandfather.
“Mr. Dimock-Heisler admitted the assault to the officers, stated he had suicidal tendencies, and showed the officers scars on his body from recent and past self-harm,” the Hennepin County report reads. The officers were aware of Dimock-Heisler’s mental health issues, as Turner had previously responded to a domestic call at the property when he had stabbed himself in the stomach and been placed on a 72-hour mental health hold.
The grandfather told officer that Dimock-Heisler had been on medication and been in a treatment program, but had quit because his health insurance did not cover it. He told officers that Dimock-Heisler had cut himself superficially before the police arrived. Turner and Akers told the grandfather that Dimock-Heisler would need to go to a hospital due to the violent nature of the call and his history of self harm.
Vu spoke to Dimock-Heisler, asking him to show where he had cut himself, when his grandfather had hid in a bedroom. Dimock-Heisler told Vu he had been committed to a facility before but did not want to return. He told officers that he did not feel suicidal and had a strained relationship with his grandparents.
The report states that Vu, who had called an ambulance to the scene, told Dimock-Heisler they were “‘still in the decision-making process about whether Mr. Dimock-Heisler would actually be committed.’ Officer Vu never told Mr. Dimock-Heisler he would indeed be committed; rather he tried to de-escalate and ‘downplay’ it to keep Mr. Dimock-Heisler’s mind off the topic.”
Dimock-Heisler put his hands in his face and cried, then quickly stood up and ran toward his grandmother. Holt and Vu tried to stop him, knocking over a couch. Turner and Akers heard the fight and entered the house. Turner, Holt and Akers fired Tasers at Dimock-Heisler, but that did not stop the struggle.
Dimock-Heisler reached into the couch and obtained a hidden knife, and attempted to stab Vu, who was hanging onto his lower legs.
Turner and Akers then fired their handguns, hitting Dimock-Heisler in his neck and chest. He sustained seven gunshot wounds in the incident, one a grazing wound. Three bullets were found to match Turner’s service weapon, and three matcher Akers weapon.
After removing the knife from his hand and handcuffing him, officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and Dimock-Heisler died at the scene of the incident.
Following the incident, the officers who fired the shots were told to get into separate squad cars, turn off their body cameras, and not talk to each other. Each of the four involved officers were escorted to the Brooklyn Center Police Department where they were monitored by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension until they collected their uniforms and equipment, blood samples, and were photographed. They were not allowed to discuss the incident until they were interviewed by the BCA.
“Because a reasonable police officer in the same situation would have an objectively reasonable perception of fear of death or great bodily harm, Officers Turner and Akers’ use of deadly force was lawful,” the report states.
The officers “spoke with him respectfully and empathetically, clearly attempting to de-escalate the situation. While this incident ended tragically, the officers involved made every attempt to resolve the situation peacefully before resorting to the use of deadly force,” the report reads.
According to the attorney’s office report, the Brooklyn Center Police Department initially provided incomplete training records for all four involved officers, refusing to provide pre-hire psychological evaluations for the officers. “The Hennepin County Grand Jury issued a subpoena for the BCPD to turn over complete and comprehensive training records on June 18, 2020. The BCPD complied with the subpoena and provided complete records,” a footnote reads.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.