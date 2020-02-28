The Mary Moon Foundation’s 2020 Shoot for the Moon charity event will be hosted at Nickelodeon Universe March 7.
This annual charity event features discounted Nickelodeon Universe day passes, with proceeds benefiting Crescent Cove Respite and Hospice Home for Kids, located in Brooklyn Center. Families and individuals in the community can support hospitalized children while riding a roller coaster or splashing down a log chute.
While tickets are required to enjoy the unlimited amusement park attractions, none of the other event activities require ticket purchase. There will be face painting, a kids’ jewelry beading station, costumers from the Minnesota Force Star Wars club, Vikings Cheerleaders appearance, a photo booth, Bridgeman’s Ice Cream stand, and a silent auction.
Proceeds from Shoot for the Moon 2020 will be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Tickets can be purchased at marymoonfoundation.org. Located in the center of the Mall of America, Nickelodeon Universe features seven acres of unique attractions and entertainment. The amusement park offers thrills for everyone in the family, including numerous roller coasters, a tower-drop ride, a log chute, a carousel and a Ferris wheel.
The first 800 tickets will sell for $20, and the remaining will sell for $30.
The Mary Moon Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Apple Valley, was founded by Peter and Christine O’Keefe in memory of their daughter, Mary. Mary was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that occurs mostly in infants and toddlers, at the age of 2 and died a year later. Mary loved participating in arts and crafts and a variety of other activities while she spent a large portion of her final year in the hospital fighting cancer. The Mary Moon Foundation’s mission is to help hospitalized children enjoy life, learn and grow as much as every child should.
