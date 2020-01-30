A New Hope man was charged with third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm after an alleged attack at Walgreens in Brooklyn Center.
Stephen Todey, 24, was charged in connection with a Jan. 26 assault with a tire iron that resulted in the loss of consciousness and a traumatic brain injury for the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Center police officers were dispatched to Walgreens on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Police found an adult male victim, who had suffered facial injuries.
After eating at a nearby establishment, the victim and his girlfriend stopped at Walgreens and attempted to park in the handicap parking spot. The victim’s girlfriend has multiple sclerosis, and her symptoms were particularly bad that day.
There was a vehicle parked in the handicap spot without a sticker. The victim exited his vehicle to confront the driver, who police allege they later identified as Todey.
Todey exited his vehicle and began arguing with the victim. He allegedly took a tire iron from his vehicle and struck the victim. According to the victims’ girlfriend, he dropped the tire iron, assumed a boxing stance and began striking the victim. The victim fell to the ground, and Todey began to kick and stomp him multiple times before leaving.
Police identified the Todey’s vehicle and located Todey later that evening. “Defendant was extremely intoxicated when he was arrested,” according to the criminal complaint. His clothing matched those of the suspect in the assault, and he admitted to police that he had been at Walgreens earlier that day.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a nasal bone fracture and a traumatic brain injury, as well as contusions and other injuries.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.