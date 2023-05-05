A New Hope man has been charged for the murder of Antonio Levar Moore, who was fatally stabbed May 2 in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Center apartment building.
Demetrius Lamar Harris, 28, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Moore, who resided in St. Louis Park. The felony carries up to a 40-year sentence.
According to the May 4 criminal complaint:
On May 2 at about 9:30 p.m., Brooklyn Center Police officers were dispatched to the Twin Lake Apartment complex on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. Reports had been made of a confrontation between two males ending in a stabbing.
It was reported that one of the men needed medical attention for a stab wound. Responding officers located the injured man, the 37-year-old Moore, and immediately transported him to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Moore was pronounced dead from stab wounds to his abdomen.
Officers spoke with Moore’s sister, who was a witness. She stated that Moore had been fighting with Harris, the father of her child. Moore’s sister stated that though she and Harris were no longer romantically involved, she was cordial with him because he is the father of her infant.
Moore’s sister reported that Harris came to her apartment that evening. She received a call from another man on her phone, which upset Harris, who then yelled and swore at her. Harris then punched her on the right side of her face twice.
She told Harris to leave, but he refused. To resolve the siutation, Moore’s sister called her brother, Moore.
Harris then threw the sister’s property into the apartment hallway. She was able to lock him out of the apartment when he went into the hall.
When Moore arrived in the parking lot, his sister went out to meet him. Harris then came out from between the apartment garages and Moore confronted him about assaulting his sister. Punches were thrown between the two men, yet neither made contact.
Moore’s sister told police that she looked down at her phone to call another one of her brothers for help. She said that when she looked up, she saw Moore lying on the ground. Before running away, Harris told her to check on Moore to see if he was OK and told her to call an ambulance.
Officers searched the area for Harris but could not find him. It wasn’t until approximately midnight when a resident of a nearby apartment building called the police, stating that there was an unwanted person in the building. Police found Harris in the building’s laundry room. Harris was arrested and taken into custody, where he remains.
