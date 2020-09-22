A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting and drug robbery of a Brooklyn Center man in December, 2019, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Sept. 15.
Giovanni Williams, 24, pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder of Brooklyn Center resident Dattreas Stewart, 45.
As part of his plea agreement, Williams will be sentenced to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
According to the criminal complaint, Stewart’s girlfriend arranged through a third party to have Stewart sell Williams an ounce of marijuana for $300 the night of Dec. 11, 2019. The third part arranged to have Williams meet Stewart at the Pump n’ Munch gas station at 1505 69 Ave. N.
Williams arrived to meet Stewart at the gas station in a black Chrysler 200, and parked next to Stewart’s Chevy Blazer. He then entered the back seat of Stewart’s vehicle. Stewart sat in the passenger seat.
The two discussed the marijuana, and Williams asked to smell it. He then shot Stewart in the head.
In his court appearance, Williams admitted that he went to the gas station with the intention of robbing Stewart. He told the court that when he drew his handgun, Stewart also pulled a gun. He told the court that he was scared, and that he shot Stewart in the head before Stewart could fire his gun.
He then fled the scene in the Chrysler, taking the marijuana with him.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:15 p.m. Arriving officers found Stewart with a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend was holding an article of clothing to his head.
Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful and Stewart died at the scene.
Stewart’s girlfriend told officers that a man named Giovanni had shot her boyfriend in a drug robbery. Surveillance footage and conversations with other witnesses confirmed Stewart’s girlfriend’s account of the incident.
Williams was arrested by the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with the assistance of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, at a Brooklyn Park address Dec. 17, 2019.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.