Plymouth-based Minneapolis Glass broke ground on its new 115,000-square-foot headquarters during a May 3 celebration in Brooklyn Park.
The the beginning of construction was the culmination of two years worth of planning, concept designs and cooperation with the Brooklyn Park City Council and United Properties.
The Brooklyn Park site, located at the junction of highways 169 and 610, was chosen among several options for a variety of reasons. Mark Horovitz, vice president of Minneapolis Glass, said the foremost reason was capacity. After the company, which specializes in glass and glazing fabrication, bought a second building in 2014, it reached its capacity ceiling in five years. With the addition of new equipment to vertically integrate the company’s supply chain, space became an issue.
United Properties had such space available, and in a prime location. Brooklyn Park’s short distance to Plymouth will give the company’s employees a reasonable commute. Proximity to the highways was another reason the location was chosen.
Another reason was Brooklyn Park’s willingness to cooperate with Minneapolis Glass. According to Horovitz, all corners of the operation had to work together to figure out how to best utilize the industrial park. United Properties, Minneapolis Glass, R.J. Ryan and the City of Brooklyn Park partnered to make it work.
Horovitz said the City of Brooklyn Park was motivated to open up the land and development process so that 100 new jobs could come to the city. “We are a union subcontractor so these are really good, high paying jobs,” he said. “And also, we are a woman-owned business. That was very attractive for the city as they think about diversity and wanting to expand availability to diverse companies.”
Horovitz noted that with this project, there was an opportunity to design the building to the company’s specific requirements. “We’re able to really optimize that entire flow. We’re able to not only deal with the actual logistics of moving the materials throughout our plant, but also the technology and how the technology integrates into that workflow, how we’re able to integrate all the different mechanics – electrical equipment, water, the air, everything, is all customized, designed and built from the ground up,” he said.
All of the company’s 100 full-time employees are expected to move to the new space. Additional positions are expected to be open to new hires.
United Properties, a Minneapolis-based real estate investment company, is co-developing the property. The building is expected to be completed by year’s end.
Two years ago, Minneapolis Glass began seeking to expand its headquarters. At the time, United Properties had a purchase agreement for what is known as the 610 Junction west site.
According to Connor McCarthy, vice president of industrial development for United Properties, Minneapolis Glass approached United Properties during the city approval process for 610 Junction. The area was rezoned to be a new Class A industrial development, paving the way for Minneapolis Glass to uproot and relocate.
“This exciting design-build project has been a true partnership between United Properties and Minneapolis Glass,” McCarthy said in a media release. “We are delighted to create a state-of-the-art new home at 610 Junction-West for this dynamic, family-owned and operated company.”
“Our vision is to expand capacity, create efficiencies and bring our workforce under one roof,” Jennifer Lang, owner and president of Minneapolis Glass, said in a media release. “It’s a dream come true to make our vision a reality.”
The newest headquarters will be equipped with new tech and machinery. Capacity is expected to increase by 50%. It will be home to expanded glass and metal fabrication, global sourcing and distribution facilities, administrative offices and a consumer showroom.
“I just want to thank the city of Brooklyn Park for the support. It was a long and tough process, but in the end, they saw value in Minneapolis Glass, business members, their community, and that’s what got it done,” McCarthy said.
Project partners include Lampert Architects, Sambatek and R.J. Ryan Construction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.