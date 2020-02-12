Hennepin County District 1 Commissioner Mike Opat announced he will not seek re-election in November. Opat has served his district, which comprises 160,000 people living in Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Osseo, since 1993.

“It’s been a great honor to hold this office,” said Opat in a release. “To say I’ve been proud to represent the District 1 cities would be an understatement. This district is home to the extended Opat family, many new Americans and lifelong suburban residents.”

Opat was elected to the board nine times, and served as chair 2001-2003 and 2009-2014. Locally, he lobbied for the war monument at Victory Memorial Drive in Robbinsdale; the construction of the Brookdale and Brooklyn Park libraries; reconstruction of Highway 100 though Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Center; and relieved oil train traffic through Crystal and Robbinsdale.

Opat helped create the Hennepin Youth Sports Program, grants from which municipal park projects are funded each year. He was a proponent of the official stadium for the Minnesota Twins baseball team, Target Field.

Other notable projects completed during his tenure include social services like Better Together Hennepin, which provides greater access to services for young people to reduce teen pregnancy and the Domestic Abuse Service Center, which gives legal assistance to victims of abuse.

Opat is also a longtime advocate of the proposed Bottineau light rail extension.

He lives in Robbinsdale with his wife and three children. Opat was previously a supervisor at the Hennepin Adult Corrections Facility in Plymouth.

“Although it’s been a privilege to serve as Commissioner, the time is right for me to move on to new challenges,” Opat said.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments