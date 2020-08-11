With Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways still refusing to negotiate with the Bottineau Blue Line Extension project, Hennepin County and Metro Transit have decided to move the proposed light rail line out of the railway corridor. The decision was announced Aug. 3.
The project office told partners about the rail line’s unwillingness to negotiate in January 2018. Since then, the rail line has maintained that the project would interfere with its ability to serve its freight customers in the corridor. Eight of the total 13-mile light rail line were planned to run inside BNSF right-of-way.
As part of the line, 11 stations would be added to the metro’s light rail network, connecting downtown Minneapolis with Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.
Response from city leaders
City leaders along the proposed line expressed anger, disappointment and frustration upon hearing about the change.
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris said the city was “upset and disappointed” with the decision. He believed more could have been done by the Metropolitan Council and Gov. Tim Walz to make the project happen, entities he believed could revive negotiations via a “coordinated, multilevel government effort.” Instead, he alleged the groups had been silent about the project for the past two years.
“They are not advocating for our communities, and they are certainly not advocating for our disadvantaged communities and communities of color denied access to jobs, denied access to higher education opportunities, and so on,” Harris said. “We have state leadership that preaches about equity and racial justice and the tearing down of systems of institutional bias, well here’s a project that will do that.”
Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy also felt that the statement was premature, and more akin “political maneuvering.”
“We haven’t exhausted all options,” he said.
Murphy, Harris, and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde all said that the city leaders had not been properly consulted about the decision.
The city officials have been aware of discussions related to the line for approximately a month, Lunde said.
“We did know about them, and even as we asked to be included, we were purposefully not included,” he said.
Lunde said he was very disappointed. “When you can spend 10 years working on a project and then in the course of a month, you can be locked out, which I think is a very sour taste in all the cities along the line,” he said.
Lunde and Murphy echoed the claim by Harris that inaction from state officials like Walz and U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith spoke volumes.
“They’ve done nothing,” Murphy said. “In our minds, if they’ve done something, we don’t know anything about it.”
“I don’t expect this project to get started for six to 10 years,” Lunde said. “We’ve been working behind the scenes with Met Council and the governor’s office to get them to actually fight for our line. We’ve seen fighting, what people will do when leadership is committed to getting stuff done. We saw Governor Dayton go to the mat on Southwest. I haven’t even seen the mat come out for the Blue Line.”
Murphy said he was confused by the news of the route change, especially since so much time, money and formal approvals had already been invested into a line along the BNSF right-of-way. He said the Thursday, Aug. 13, Corridor Management Committee meeting would be “interesting” as elected officials, and staff from the cities and community coalitions sort these issues out.
Lunde and Harris said they were concerned that the light rail line may be converted to a bus rapid transit line.
“I don’t know what people define a partnership as, but I know this isn’t one,” Lunde said. “When people ask about systemic racism, here it is. Decisions are made by policy and announcement that affect people and another generation of the city who doesn’t have affordable transportation has to wait.”
Crystal Mayor Jim Adams is taking a wait-and-see approach.
Admitting that he’s “never been a cheerleader” for the project, he also said he nor the city council have been trashing the movement either.
Adams said that his constituents have made it known to him that the majority are not necessarily in favor of the line’s development.
“In terms of preparing the site, Crystal is up to about $6 million in [making improvements to] the site and surrounding streetscape, and the park and to bring all that stuff up to speed,” he said.
Adams said Crystal will stand by on future plans, but the biggest impact at this point is that the city taxpayers have forked over “a lot of money.”
He continued: “I consider this dead right now, but my counterparts don’t. They think there is more we should do to try to maintain this line. As it is right now I think we’re dead in the water. With that being said, I don’t have a problem with moving forward, but before we get to 90% engineering, we need to have secured rights to those lands that we’re building this new alignment on.”
Federal funding needed
While engineering plans for the project have continued to move forward, the project has been unable to apply for a full-funding grant agreement from the Federal Transit Administration while its third-party agreements, including land use agreements, remained unresolved.
Local funding sources have largely been secured for the project, but federal funding would be required to make the project financially viable.
In contrast, the Southwest Light Rail project, which will connect Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, and St. Louis Park with Minneapolis announced that the Trump Administration advanced its full-funding grant agreement with congressional notification Aug. 5. If awarded, the $928.8 million in federal funds would bring the total project budget to $2 billion, making it the largest infrastructure project in the state’s history.
“Our commitment to the METRO Blue Line Extension LRT project has not changed,” Hennepin County and Metro Transit wrote in a joint statement. “We are frustrated and disappointed in this outcome, and we recognize the time and effort agency and community partners have invested in this project over many years. These investments will remain valuable. We look forward to working together to find ways to complete this project as soon as possible.”
After the change, there is not yet a specific alternative route being considered, according to Trevor Roy, senior communications specialist for the Metropolitan Council. Furthermore, there are no cost estimates or specific timelines for the project at this point. “The decision was made between our project partners and the Metropolitan Council. After years of negotiation with BNSF it became clear their position was not going to change. The communities the line will serve deserve a world class transit option and it was clear we needed to move the project forward and this decision will allow us to do that,” he said.
“We believe this is a good outcome, and we’ll continue working with Met Council, Hennepin County, and the state on the many areas we work together,” said Courtney Wallace, spokesperson for BNSF.
Meeting information
Project officials are expected to meet virtually at a Corridor Management Committee meeting 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The link to join the meeting and review meeting information is at metrocouncil.org/Transportation/Projects/Light-Rail-Projects/METRO-Blue-Line-Extension/Committees/Corridor-Management-Committee.aspx.
Community Editor Raymond R. Rivard contributed to this report.
