A Minneapolis woman was charged with manslaughter after she allegedly injured a child in a Brooklyn Center home and did not call 911 for assistance.
Stephanie Walker, 39, was charged Dec. 22 with second degree manslaughter for causing the death of 13-week-old D’Juan Anderson through neglect or endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Center Police Officers were dispatched Dec. 12 to a residence in the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue on a report of an unconscious baby.
Arriving officers found a 2-month-old unconscious male, identified as Anderson by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and began life saving measures before he was transported to the hospital. Doctors determined he had multiple skull fractures and brain swelling.
Officers spoke to three adults who were present at the home. The foster mother of the child’s mother, identified as H.B., said she had agreed to watch the child for the weekend, and said that Walker was among those who watched the child if H.B. left her home.
H.B. said she was concerned with leaving the child with Walker due to her severe arthritis, which limits her ability to stand and move.
Officers interviewed Walker, who denied any knowledge of how Anderson had been injured.
Anderson died as a result of his injuries at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 14 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
Following the child’s death, officers reinterviewed the adults present at the home. Walker then admitted her role in the child’s death.
Walker told police she had agreed to watch Anderson while H.B. was on an errand. Walker said she heard her son downstairs and wanted to check on him, so she picked up the 2-month-old and started down the stairs.
While she was walking down the stairs, she fell and landed on top of Anderson on a concrete floor covered with linoleum, she said. Walker told police she did not call 911 or admit the incident to anyone in the home, even after the child stopped breathing.
A pediatrician specializing in child abuse told police that children with more severe head injuries have survived with prompt medical treatment.
