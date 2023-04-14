A Brooklyn Center man died after being attacked by four dogs on the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North April 13.
Brooklyn Center Police officers were dispatched to the backyard where the mauling occurred early that afternoon, finding four American pitbull terriers attacking the 22-year-old victim, whom the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified as Dezmond Ray Thomas Tawick.
Tawick was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for emergency surgery, but died later that day at 2:48 p.m.
A witness reported that the victim was yelling for help and could not get up from the attack, Police Commander Tony Gruenig said. The officers at the scene deployed a less-lethal round, which struck one dog and scattered the other three, according to a Brooklyn Center Police alert.
After securing the yard, officers rendered aid to the victim, intubating him at the scene. Most of the victim’s clothing was ripped off, with bites on a majority of his body.
Witnesses reported that Tawick was playing with the dogs with a ball before they suddenly attacked him without warning, according to Gruenig. The dogs belonged to Tawick’s relative, and he was taking care of them at the owner’s residence, Gruenig added.
The pitbulls were transported to Pets Under Police Security – or PUPS – in Maple Grove to be quarantined pending a dangerous dog evaluation process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.