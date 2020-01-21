To the editor:
A great thanks is in order to the Brooklyn Center City Council for voting to stop tobacco sales at the two city-owned liquor stores. This new policy is an excellent complement to the Tobacco 21 policy that was approved last year and is a strong sign of the city’s commitment to the health and well-being of not only Brooklyn Center’s youth, but all Brooklyn Center residents.
As a physician practicing in Brooklyn Center, I’m proud to live in a community that prioritizes evidence-based and research-supported policies. I understand that it is not always easy or clear-cut for city council members to make decisions that will impact the city’s revenue. However, any short-term loss of tobacco sales in these two stores will be far outweighed by the immense long-term cost-savings in regards to improved health and quality of life in our community. The state of Minnesota alone spends over $3 billion in tobacco-related health care costs per year, and billions of additional dollars are lost in productivity due to tobacco-related illnesses.
Families, young and old, have to say goodbye to loved ones or see them suffer much younger than any would expect because of tobacco. So as both the human and financial costs start to decrease, Brooklyn Center will see real savings. The $6,000 Brooklyn Center stands to lose from tobacco sales at these two stores, less than 0.50% of their total revenue, is minuscule in comparison to the impact that will result from this move.
I especially want to commend the Park Center Senior High students, Yong Cheng Yang and Khemee Yang, for their initiative in bringing this forward to the city council. It is so great to see our youth find ways to lead our community to real, impactful change, and that the city council not only listened but acted quickly to adopt this resolution. We again have much to be proud of, Brooklyn Center!
Nathan Chomilo
Minneapolis
Nathan Chomilo is a pediatrician and internist who practices in Brooklyn Center and is vice president of Minnesota Doctors for Health Equity.
