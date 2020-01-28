The League of Women Voters chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center will host Gillian Rosenquist, League of Women Voters member and Golden Valley City Councilmember for a forum on the topic “Minnesota women leaders in the suffrage movement” next week.

The forum is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Mississippi Room at the Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway.

All are welcome to attend this celebration of the 100th year of the League of Women Voters. An exhibit will also be on display at the library Feb. 6-20.

This forum is sponsored by the LWV Chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center. If you have questions, please contact Carolea Nord, caroleajoyce@hotmail.com

