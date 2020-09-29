The Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Maple Grove chapter of the League of Women Voters are partnering with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forums for local and state elections.
CCX Media will broadcast the forums live and record them for later viewing. There will be no studio audience for the forums this year.
The schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 30: Senate District 36, 40, and House of Representative Districts 36A, 40A, 40B
• Oct. 1: Brooklyn Center City Council
• Oct. 8: Hennepin County Commissioner, District 1
• Oct. 13: Brooklyn Park City Council
• Oct. 21: Osseo Area School Board, special election with one-year term
• Oct. 22: Osseo Area School Board, general election with three-year term
All forums will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Questions for candidates are being collected prior to the forums. To submit a question, email lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.