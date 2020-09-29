The Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Maple Grove chapter of the League of Women Voters are partnering with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forums for local and state elections.

CCX Media will broadcast the forums live and record them for later viewing. There will be no studio audience for the forums this year.

The schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 30: Senate District 36, 40, and House of Representative Districts 36A, 40A, 40B

• Oct. 1: Brooklyn Center City Council

• Oct. 8: Hennepin County Commissioner, District 1

• Oct. 13: Brooklyn Park City Council

• Oct. 21: Osseo Area School Board, special election with one-year term

• Oct. 22: Osseo Area School Board, general election with three-year term

All forums will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Questions for candidates are being collected prior to the forums. To submit a question, email lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org.

