The Kindness Imprint Project, a new wellness initiative in Brooklyn Center, will give apartment dwellers access to virtual wellness programming Dec. 18 and 19.
The project’s upcoming free event, called the Virtual Wellness Escape 2020, offers a home workout session, a healthy cooking demonstration, and a session on mediation and journaling for those that cannot access their usual social and fitness needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative, funded by a Hennepin County Community Heath Improvement Partnership grant, was founded by Angel Smith, who works for the city of Brooklyn Center, but applied for the grant outside of her employment with the city. She has brought three other experts in on the project to offer these web-based sessions.
While all residents are eligible to sign up for the programs, they cater to apartment dwellers. Smith partnered with The Crest and Twin Lakes North Apartments to market the programs to apartment communities. All sessions will be hosted virtually on Zoom.
“I mainly wanted to focus my attention on apartment dwellers,” Smith said. “Anyone living in an apartment during this crisis, they have a unique challenge that’s not experienced by those living in single family residences, and it’s because they live close to each other. And so it’s very important that we have things in place so that they can feel safe and they can be active.”
All three of the session hosts have Brooklyn Center connections, Smith said.
Marcus Watson, a personal trainer and owner of Minneapolis-based training facility 57Fit, will offer a half-hour home workout session Dec. 18, starting at noon. The workout will not require any equipment, and is designed for participants with any level of fitness.
“This whole journey is about being kind to yourself and being kind to others, so we wanted to kick it off with a personal trainer,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner, or intermediate or if you’re on an advanced fitness journey – this class, he’s going to tailor it for everyone.”
Next, Brooklyn Park-based chef L’Aurelle Johnson, owner of catering company Perfectly Seasoned, will lead a cooking demonstration. The half-hour demonstration, set for 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, will teach viewers to make avocado toast.
“It’s very healthy, so just introducing our residents to something different if they’ve never tried it before,” Smith said. “The premise behind that is just healthy cooking and a quick snack.”
Participants who register for the event can receive free cooking supplies through Community Emergency Assistance Programs.
The event will be capped off with a session titled “Mindfulness, Meditation and Journaling” 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Both Smith and Sheila Sweeney, a psychotherapist and owner of Pieces and Puzsouls: Journeys Through Healing, will moderate the event. Journals will also be provided to participants by CEAP.
“As we know, with COVID, it has really made people stressed. And so with mindful mediation and journaling, the theory behind all of that is they’re powerful practices that allow for human ability to show ourselves love,” Smith said. “And so what we’re going to do is take our participants through a journey of healing.”
Smith, who serves as Brooklyn Center’s communications coordinator, said she hopes to expand the program’s offerings and make more opportunities available in Brooklyn Center’s apartment communities.
“I’m searching for other opportunities so I can continue doing this,” she said. “We know we’re going to be living in this space for some time, and people need things to do, especially if they’re going to be home.”
To register, email mobile.training.facility@gmail.com.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.