Third Congressional District Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Deephaven) hosted his fifth town hall meeting since being elected to Congress Nov. 23 at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park.
The hour-and-a-half meeting allowed community members to ask questions of the freshman Democrat, who has represented Minnesota’s Third Congressional District since defeating Republican Erik Paulsen in the 2018 midterm election.
The House of Representative’s presidential impeachment inquiry loomed large over the town hall, and many of the questions from the crowd were related to the inquiry, the president and decisions made by the Trump administration.
Phillips was introduced by Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde, who thanked him for his support for the Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail Extension project, as well as his work to establish a pathway to citizenship for Liberian residents with Deferred Enforced Departure status.
“I’ve had two big surprises,” Phillips said. “The first one, which is how collegial members of Congress have been. I thought I’d be walking to the most unbelievably partisan, antagonistic, mean-spirited, divisive organization to which I’d ever borne witness. The real truth is, it’s a human place and absolutely represents this country.”
Impeachment
Phillips said that he did not support impeachment of the president until he read the whistle-blower report related to Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I didn’t run for Congress to impeach a president,” he said. “I resisted a lot of calls from the left to come out many months ago … this is a solemn time, there is no joy in this inquiry. I’m not a juror, believe it or not, right now. All we are doing in the House of Representatives is ascertaining the facts and determining if they are worthy of submitting to the Senate for a trial … I’m saddened by the fact that in our country we can’t even agree on facts anymore.
“The facts that have been out in testimony are terribly distressing,” Phillips continued. “They should be distressing to Republicans, they should be distressing to Democrats, to Libertarians, independents. They should be distressing to anybody who cares about the rule of law, about the Constitution, about the behavior of our president, and about the leader of the greatest country on earth, who appears to have placed his personal interests ahead of our national interest. We never share aid with a country for a political favor for a president or a member of Congress or any elected official, and if we’re willing to tolerate that behavior, shame on us.”
Phillips said that obstructing Congress’s fact gathering-efforts alone is an impeachable offense.
“There are certain people, as you all know, who have not yet appeared because the administration is obstructing their appearance. They told every single person that has sat in the hearing room that I have witnessed, they told every single one of them not to come. They have not fulfilled one document request so far. There is nothing more obvious to me than that’s obstruction of Congress. If we cannot do our jobs by ascertaining the facts, that alone, unfortunately, is impeachable.”
Southern border and asylum
Phillips said he took two trips to the Southern border, touring facilities and witnessing existing conditions with members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He said he wanted to personally bear witness to what is occurring at the border.
“We toured the facilities, we went to the border, we saw people come across the Rio Grande River into the arms of border patrol agents. We saw the overcrowded facilities, we saw children being kept in conditions that would sicken and horrify any of you in this room. And it moved us ... most of us cried,” he said.
Phillips said he is working with Lloyd Smucker (R-Pennsylvania), who also attended the border trip with the caucus, to put together a working group that can identify issues at the border and potential solutions.
Compromise will be an important aspect of moving border policy forward, he said.
“That means that Democrats need to start entertaining the notion of border security … and our Republican colleagues have got to start opening some wider eyes to the notion of pathways to citizenship, especially for young people who had no control over their circumstances,” Phillips said.
Infrastructure
After a town hall participant questioned what Congress has recently done concerning infrastructure, Phillips said that work is being done to move infrastructure bills forward in the House, but those bills have not received a lot of media attention.
Infrastructure is a unifying issue between the parties as every part of the country has infrastructure needs, but the difficulty is finding a way to pay for projects, he said. There are political rewards for politicians who increase government spending while also lowering taxes, which increases the national debt, he said. Congress needs to be more fiscally responsible while moving infrastructure projects forward, he said.
Farming
When asked about regenerative farming and a health-based farm bill, Phillips said that many of our country’s farmers are struggling.
“We’re under-appreciating our farmers and take them for granted,” Phillips said. “Minnesota has an extraordinary culture of farming that we shouldn’t just be protecting but we should be enhancing.”
Our farm policy does not provide incentives for farmers to use healthier farming techniques, and it is unreasonable to expect farms that are struggling financially to adopt regenerative farming styles without more incentives, he said.
“How in the world do you expect them to invest those meager earnings into these more sustainable practices? … Many of them are already sacrificing a lot to growing in more sustainable fashions and using fewer pesticides.”
He added that farmers tell him they don’t want handouts from the administration. They simply want access to markets to sell their goods.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.