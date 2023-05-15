The Highway 252 Safety Task Force, an independent advisory body, gave a presentation to the Brooklyn Park City Council on May 1 outlining its opposition to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s strategies for improving Highway 252.
While MnDOT made its case on April 24 for what it considers improvements, the Task Force calls these strategies “highly-flawed.” Just a week after MnDOT gave a presentation to the Brooklyn Park City Council, pitching six options for highway improvements, the Task Force gave its own presentation to the council.
While the Task Force opposed MnDOT’s plans for a six-lane highway, it believes MnDOT eliminated alternatives that would’ve had higher benefits for Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
“MnDOT’s six-lane freeway alternatives reduce crash costs by 30%, which is safer than today. But the alternatives they’ve eliminated, like a four-lane low-speed freeway, reduce crash costs by double that,” said David Mulla, the presenter and a 28-year Brooklyn Center resident.
“The six-lane freeway alternatives for Highway 252 are highly flawed and harmful to the people of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, and by extension, North Minneapolis,” Mulla said.
According to the Task Force, a six-lane freeway would redirect traffic from Highway 169 and Interstate 35W onto Highway 252, increasing traffic congestion. The level of traffic on Highway 252 would equate to the numbers of the eight-lane I-94, the group estimates.
“[A six-lane freeway] increases air, water and noise pollution. Diesel-burning heavy freight truck numbers will increase from hundreds to thousands daily on Highway 252. This traffic will significantly increase pollution issues for adjacent neighborhoods,” Mulla said.
Pollution isn’t the only danger, the Task Force noted. MnDOT’s potential plans put a 66th Avenue interchange on Highway 252, close to interstates 694 and 94. The Task Force called this dangerous, stating that this interchange increases risks for crashes by 45%. This, the group contends, can lead to toxic spills into the drinking water supplies of Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and the Mississippi River ecosystem.
Mulla said Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park have vulnerable groundwater, and that any toxic spills that seep into the soil surrounding Highway 252 could risk contaminating drinking water for the cities.
“The wells are already having elevated chlorine because of salinity from road salt,” Mulla said.
Ecological concerns aside, the Task Force noted that the six-lane freeway strategy could potentially seize and/or encroach on 100-151 houses and 10 businesses while at the same time “devaluing houses to a distance of two blocks and beyond.” In the presentation, it was shown that one third of the population affected by these seizures and encroachments are residents from southeastern Asia and Africa. A list of family names that would be affected were read out during the presentation.
“It would destroy community livability, connectivity and cohesion,” Mulla said.
It would also reduce city property tax rolls, the Task Force claims. Six local access intersections with two to three interchanges would require the city to accommodate the heavy traffic by expanding local roads, potentially displacing more properties, the group says. There would also be increased risks to pedestrians, bicyclists and residents going about their daily activities and enjoying parks, trails and the nearby Mississippi River, according to the Task Force.
In place of the six-lane freeway options, the Task Force suggested its own alternatives: a four-lane low-speed freeway and a non-freeway six-lane expressway with “permanent safety improvements” that maintain current Metro Transit bus services and Park & Ride lots.
The Task Force argues that these two strategies would have less traffic, fewer displacement impacts and fewer property seizures. The number of encroachments shown in the presentation for the four-lane low-speed freeway was 36, compared to the six-lane freeway’s 100-151.
“They have basically written their purpose and need statement that prioritizes transportation criteria like increasing traffic speed and volume,” Mulla said. “And they have decreased the emphasis on equity criteria that involve health and environment community livability, property damage and safety.”
MnDOT had representation at the meeting but only to clarify processes for the Highway 252 project.
