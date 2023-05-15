The Highway 252 Safety Task Force, an independent advisory body, gave a presentation to the Brooklyn Park City Council on May 1 outlining its opposition to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s strategies for improving Highway 252.

While MnDOT made its case on April 24 for what it considers improvements, the Task Force calls these strategies “highly-flawed.” Just a week after MnDOT gave a presentation to the Brooklyn Park City Council, pitching six options for highway improvements, the Task Force gave its own presentation to the council.

