A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was driving lost control and crashed on Highway 252 June 22, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Maria Radcliffe, 34, of Minneapolis, was driving a Honda Odyssey southbound on Highway 252 at approximately 1:22 a.m.
The vehicle was approaching the intersection with Interstate 694 when it lost control and crashed into barriers on both sides of the highway, deploying the vehicle’s airbags, and eventually coming to a rest south of the Interstate 694 overpass.
Radcliffe was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported to North Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Alcohol may have been involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
There were four passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash – three children and an adult male.
A six-year-old girl sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was treated at North Memorial Hospital. She was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Two male passengers, ages 10 and 11, were not injured.
A 40-year-old Brooklyn Center man was in the vehicle but was not injured.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department and North Memorial EMTs responded to the scene.
