Sun file photo

While the Golden Valley Police Department continues to struggle with staffing issues, the City Council carried a motion on March 7 to approve a contract with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Whether you see a Hennepin County sheriff deputy or you see a Golden Valley police car,” Police Chief Virgil Green said, “we’re doing everything we can to make sure we stay on top of ensuring that Golden Valley is a safe community.”

