While the Golden Valley Police Department continues to struggle with staffing issues, the City Council carried a motion on March 7 to approve a contract with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
“Whether you see a Hennepin County sheriff deputy or you see a Golden Valley police car,” Police Chief Virgil Green said, “we’re doing everything we can to make sure we stay on top of ensuring that Golden Valley is a safe community.”
The fire department is continuing to respond to medical calls while the police department is actively recruiting new officers.
“We have a plan,” Mayor Shep Harris said. “Someone is going to pull up.”
While there have been a few Hennepin County deputies working in Golden Valley prior to this contract, after approving the motion, there will be more.
Green said the Hennepin County deputies will patrol from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to county documents, the sheriff’s office will be expected to “exercise its best efforts to provide two deputies, for an average of 12 hours per day.” Golden Valley officers will take the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shifts.
The GVPD has two people beginning academy training next week, and Green said the county partnership will be a “great help” in freeing up other GVPD officers to assist with training.
“This is really going to help us out,” Green said. “We are actively recruiting, We are anticipating that our numbers will rise, some. Not at the pace that we would hope to see, but they’re definitely gonna be coming in.”
Until the GVPD is fully staffed, Hennepin County employees will fill the spots. The city will reimburse the county quarterly, at an hourly rate for the work done by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies. The contract will begin immediately and continue until the end of the year.
“We looked at comparing the cost for these deputies with what we would pay if we had city employees filling these spots, and it’s very comparable,“ said Maria Cisneros, Golden Valley city attorney. “The total cost we anticipate to be well within the police department budget.“
The county will pay for these deputies’ insurance and other benefits, as Hennepin County is the employer for these individuals. Cisneros told the Golden Valley City Council that there is a “risk-sharing model” with regard to worker’s compensation and a presumption of liability for the city during the times that the county deputies are working on behalf of Golden Valley.
Staff continues to dwindle
In late January, Chief Green told the Golden Valley City Council the department was in a “critical space,” with 17 sworn and 12 non-sworn officers employed.
That number would again drop just weeks later.
The city reported in mid-February that it now rostered 14 sworn officers, less than half of the officers that the city budgeted for. The Sun Post learned that an additional officer transferred to another agency last week, bringing the count down to 13 sworn officers and the department at 41% capacity.
If at full staff, the department would have 31 sworn officers.
In addition, it reported eight community service officers on staff. CSOs typically conduct administrative work and respond to non-critical calls.
