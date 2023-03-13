On March 7, the Golden Valley City Council partially approved the rezoning of the area known as Harold-Winnetka-Highway 55 to allow for more growth.

“The way that our city’s comprehensive plan is currently sitting, all 10 of those properties are kind of guided or destined to be multiple-density residential,” said Jason Zimmerman, planning manager. “But the zoning map is what needed to be adjusted to match that.”

