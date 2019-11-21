A fire destroyed one Brooklyn Center home and damaged another in the early morning hours of Nov. 21.
According to Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg, the fire department was dispatched on a report of a house fire at 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of 70th Avenue and Perry Avenue. A passerby reported the fire, Berg said.
When the fire department arrived, the house, which was vacant, was fully involved, with the roof collapsed or burnt off, Berg said. Soon after the department arrived, exterior walls on the building began collapsing. The house is a complete loss, Berg said.
A neighboring house to the south also started on fire. There were four adults in the home, who were not injured. The inhabitants were alerted to the fire by the same passerby who reported the fire to the fire department, Berg said.
The second house is currently uninhabitable, and the individuals who live in the home are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Berg estimated it took an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
No one, including the firefighters who responded to the fire, was injured in the incident.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation. The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal are involved in the investigation. Arson is suspected in the incident.
Berg asked that anyone in the neighborhood who saw anything suspicious at approximately 3 a.m. that morning to report it to the arson hotline, Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention, or the Brooklyn Center Fire Department.
The arson hotline can be reached at 1-800-723-2020. Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention can be contacted at 763-503-3272. The non-emergency phone number for the Brooklyn Center Fire Department is 763-549-3600.
The Brooklyn Center Fire Department called for a second alarm in the incident and the Robbinsdale, West Metro, Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Rogers fire departments responded.
