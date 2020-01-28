Jessica Richter is passionate about early childhood education. She’s also not afraid to try things––to take risks.
“If it’s what is best for our students, we can make things work,” said the early learning director for Brooklyn Center Community Schools. The lifelong Brooklyn Park resident has been in this leadership position for four years, but in the learning business for much longer.
Her passion stems from 18 years in education, including the past 12 years in one of the smallest districts in the metro, surrounded primarily by Osseo Area Schools (District 279), the state’s fifth-largest district. Her career path has led her to a variety of teaching and support educational support positions, with stops at Oakview, Cedar Island and Zanewood elementary schools in District 279, plus other related jobs in this field.
Early Learning in BCCS is embarking on a new era of service to the area. As a component of the 2017 voter-approved capital improvement bond issue, Earle Brown Elementary, the program’s home base, is undergoing a major structural and cosmetic transformation at its location at 1500 59th Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, including the addition of a second floor on part of the building and a “School Within the School,” as Richter proudly exclaims in describing the expanded home for Early Learning. When finished by the start of school in September, it will feature expanded classroom space in its “pod,” and its own secured entrance.
“When finished, it will mark the first time we’ll all be together––our own school within a school,” beamed Richter. “As part of the STEAM model (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), we’re anxious to run with this innovative educational concept as an early learning unit.”
Multi-week themed teaching sections on coding and construction are two examples of the kind of learning taking place in the early learning pod. The superintendent (Dr. Carly Baker) and the board have been very supportive and in turn, have set high standards for us,” she said.
Richter and her staff of seven educators and seven more educational assistants, plus specialty staff (like a special education teacher), support personnel and volunteers are busy preparing for completion of this school within the school while continuing to develop and enhance current programs affecting hundreds of local children as they prepare for elementary school—and beyond.
Early Learning
Early Learning focuses on kids from birth to before Kindergarten, with several levels operating simultaneously in this creative, fast-paced and diverse learning environment. Programs include ECFE or family education, preschool (age 3 for three days a week) Pre-K (age 4 for five days a week), Early Childhood Screening (150 kids a year go through this short process to support readiness levels for kindergarten) and Baby Steps child care for teen and staff parents.
In total, Early Learning in the district cares for about 180 students and has been growing consistently the past few years. Since 2016, the BCCS pre-K program gets most of its funding from the state, called the VPK program (Voluntary Pre-K and school readiness).
Many innovative ideas the popular pre-K program have adopted are from the Minnesota Reading Corps component.
“The state hires and trains volunteers and places them in pre-K programs around the state. This program in the BC district focuses on reading only (some focus on math). “Our concentration is literacy,” said Richter. “Reading Corps concentrates on letter identification and letter sounds and concepts about print. Getting a jump-start on reading is not the only goal.”
Emotional management
Pre-K also manages emotions and social interactions which is critical to preparing younger children for the rigors of more challenging elementary school. Marcy Smith-Akinpelu is on a mission to help Pre-K youngsters to adapt to the school environment at this early age as the social and emotional educator. She finds creative and fun ways of engaging her students in getting her concepts across. Just ask the kids about Earle, the mascot.
Earle is a beloved fluffy stuffed dog she and other teachers carry in a small pet carrier.
“The kids really love Earle and really gets them excited about learning and their feelings about learning,” said Richter.
Each month of the school year is divided into themes. For example, the January theme was “Healthy Feelings and Healthy Relationships.” Teachers collaborate to write specific award criteria for each month so that several kids who show the most creativity and enthusiasm for the theme can be recognized.
“It creates a lot of engagement and excitement and Earle is at the center of the attention in promoting the themes,” added Richter.
Impact
Program impact and results are tough to measure in terms of raw data. However, from the department director’s view, progress is encouraging.
“Every year, we ramp up our curriculum and activities––a lot based on student input,” Richter explained. “For instance, the kids recently came up with a project called ‘I Can Help.’ It’s based on their motivation to help someone else or a group of people elsewhere in the Earle Brown community.”
Donating water bottles and hand warmers to the many construction workers they see every day on campus, was one. Washing windows to help custodians and creating healthy snack bags for the school nurses were two more of the creative support endeavors.
The Minnesota Reading Corps program has made a huge impact.
“I believe the work and support of this program has been quite significant,” Richter said. “Combining the development of early learning reading skills with managing emotions and social interactions has made for well-rounded children.”
Community support
The support of the BCCS community has also been critical to the program’s success.
“Early childhood learning nationally is becoming more and more important and valued to a higher degree in society. It’s evolving into a niche department here as in many places, and with the outstanding support of Dr. Baker and the school board, our expanded role is producing positive results,” Richter said.
She also believes that mental health needs in society are showing up more and more in younger students. Because of this, the Early Learning BCCS department must play a stronger role in dealing with those issues at an early age.
“Through our community partnerships, we have gained access to a social worker and a psychologist/play therapist as well as other professionals who come in regularly and make a difference in helping us develop well-rounded children,” Richter noted. “This is the incredible value of our community school concepts.”
Parent educators, who maintain office hours at both the Community Corner (Tuesday mornings) and Earle Brown (Thursday mornings), are a service that is not as well-known as others, but it’s one that provides valuable resources on a variety of lifestyle and parenting topics and issues.
Promoting the Early Learning programs in the community to expand enrollment is done primarily through word of mouth and through community partners, like the Hennepin County Brookdale Library.
“Having a presence at the library is invaluable outreach we have to have,” said Richter.
Readers who are interested in learning more about Early Learning at BCCS, call department secretary Amy at 763-561-4480, ext. 5001.
