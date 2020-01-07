Osseo Area Schools and Brooklyn Park celebrated the opening of the new sports dome Jan. 6 at Park Center High School.
Officials from the city and school district gathered to speak on the approximately $7.6 million joint-powers project, which was initially approved in spring 2019.
Both Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde and Osseo Area School Board Chair Mike Ostaffe let out their best, “Woo,” à la Ric Flair in celebration of the grand opening.
“Aren’t you guys excited? C’mon!” Lunde said. “How can you not be in this building? … The fact that we’re in here, we’re talking about something that other schools do not have … I couldn’t be more proud.”
The project was an easy sell for both the city council and the community at-large.
“I got zero phone calls. I get phone calls on a $500 expenditure when someone takes a trip, but I got nothing on this. I got lots of phone calls from people who were excited about this investment in the youth … seniors are going to come here and walk around the track––I’m so excited.”
“This has led to the development of such an outstanding facility, and as the mayor said, ‘Woo,’” Ostaffe said. “This is another great project. We’ve created a tremendous community asset for Brooklyn Park residents, District 279 students, and sports teams from around the area.”
Along with Lunde and Ostaffe, City Manager Jay Stroebel, Director of Recreation and Parks Jody Yungers, Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre, and Ron Meyer, executive director of finance and operations for Osseo Area Schools, all offered thanks and comments on the project
Stroebel said that Ostaffe and Boardmember Tanya Simons helped to bring the city on board with the vision for a dome at Park Center.
“The physical facility we’ve put together reflects our common commitment to the youth and our community and our willingness to find creative ways to find and make the financial investments that are required,” said McIntyre.
The partnership will become a model for other cities and schools that want to leverage limited finances, he said.
