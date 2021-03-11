The Metropolitan Council unveiled a map detailing the proposed corridor of a revised Blue Line Light Rail Transit extension March 11. The proposal follows the Met Council and Hennepin County’s decision last August to stop negotiation attempts for use of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway’s right-of-way.
Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle called the corridor proposal "very preliminary," and a tool that will be used to gather feedback in ongoing public engagement sessions.
The corridor proposal retains a similar alignment to the previous one, connecting northern Brooklyn Park to Target Field in Minneapolis. However, it shifts from its former proximity to the West Broadway corridor slightly east to County Road 81. The original design for the line included 11 stations with stops in Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park.
Nick Landwer, the engineering and design director for the project, said during alternative route considerations, County Road 81 is what “made sense” due to its continuity and ability to preserve major portions of the previous alignment. He discussed the changes in three sections at a Corridor Management Committee meeting that took place the same day.
The first area, the northerly section predominantly in Brooklyn Park, remains relatively unchanged.
Landwer said route and station planning for that corridor could remain intact because it was not affected by freight and rail corridors. Previous engineering plans, which were 90% complete when BNSF negotiations were halted, will be applicable to the section, he said, and connect riders to previous focus areas, like the Target corporate campus, North Hennepin Community College, and high-density residential areas.
Planned stations at Oak Grove, 93rd Avenue, 85th Avenue, and Brooklyn Boulevard remain, though the station slated for 63rd Avenue does not. The four remaining stations were the only stations identified in the new proposal.
From there, the corridor plans loosen, with no other identified stations. Landwer maintained that the project office felt that “multiple station area elements could be preserved,” including those near the proposed 63rd and Bass Lake Road stations.
He said the trains would likely be center-running, at grade along County Road 81.
Landwer admitted that the corridor broke “farther away” from the station planned in downtown Robbinsdale at 42nd and Hubbard avenues, and another station in the area would require more planning.
From there, the new corridor takes a decisive turn away from the previous alignment plans. Where the original line continues south into Golden Valley with a station at Golden Valley Road, then west into Minneapolis with station at Plymouth and Penn Avenues, and Van White Boulevard, the new corridor avoid the south Robbinsdale and Golden Valley completely, traveling to eastern Robbinsdale near North Memorial Health Hospital. Then, it diverges into several route options in North Minneapolis.
Landwer said the proximity to the hospital, unfeasible with the previous route, was now positioning itself as a strong possibility.
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris said the removal of the Golden Valley station was “disappointing, but understandable.”
“Ten years ago when I came into this conversation, the original line wasn’t exactly like this, but it was kind of in the same vein,” he said. “Community support and other logistics got in the way, and that’s why it got shifted to the Burlington Northern route. In my mind, we’re going back in time.”
He concluded that he looked forward to Golden Valley’s continued involvement in the regional transit network as plans for a bus rapid transit along Highway 55 continue to develop.
